You have powerful vision if you can spot the leopard in the grassland in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusory puzzles are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled?

Let’s begin.

Find the leopard in 7 seconds

Source: The Sun

The image above shows a view of grassland with a huge tree in the middle. There is a leopard hidden in this picture, and you have to spot it. People who have a powerful vision are said to be the only ones who can solve this illusory puzzle. As you already know, we have a time limit set for this picture puzzle. You are getting a maximum of 7 seconds to spot the leopard hidden in the picture and solve this optical puzzle. So, grab your phones, set your timers, and get started. All the best.

If you want, you can use the hint given below to solve this puzzle easily. Or you can skip it, if you want.

Optical Illusion Hint: The leopard hidden in the picture can be found at the dead centre of the image.

The solution is provided below. Scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden leopard:

Source: The Sun

