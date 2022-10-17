Top 10 T20 International World Cup Batsmen 2022

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan occupies the number 1 ranking as the best batsman in the Men’s T20 International World Cup 2022. Check the full rankings here.

The T20 International World Cup is here. 

The cricket league has a lot of surprising turns of events with rejoices and heartbreaks. 

Dedicated cricket fans have been keeping their eyes on their favorite cricket teams and cricketers. 

This has led them to think about one thing: Who are the best cricketers in the T20 International World Cup of 2022?

In this article, we will dive into the rankings of the top 10 batsmen in the T20I World Cup 2022. 

Top 10 Men's T20 International Batsmen 2022. 

 

Batsman

Team

Rating
1. Mohammad Rizwan

Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling: Right arm medium

Pakistan

853
2. Suryakumar Yadav

Role: Batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

India

838
3. Babar Azam 

Role: Top-order batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling: Right-arm off break

Pakistan

808
4. Aiden Markram

Role: Opening batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling: Right-arm offbreak

South Africa

777
5. Devon Conway

Role: Top order batsman

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling: Right-arm medium

New Zealand

760
6. Dawid Malan

Role: Top order batsman

Batting Style: Left-handed

Bowling: Right-arm leg break

England

726
7. Aaron Finch

Role: Opening batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling: Slow left-arm orthodox

Australia

705
8. Pathum Nissanka

Role: Top order batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Sri Lanka

677
9. Muhammad Waseem

Role: Batsman

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling: Right-arm medium

UAE

636
10. Quinton De Kock

Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman

Batting Style: Left-handed

South Africa

611

One of the biggest cricket leagues in the world has kept the fans of cricket hooked since its inauguration. There are a lot of joys, surprises, and sorrows in the T20 International World Cup. India has emerged as the dominating team in the T20I as of the current rankings. 

Check the full ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022 here. 

For a comprehensive list of ICC rankings of all match formats, teams, and players, check here

Cricket is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in the world. It has always been a “Gentleman’s” game; however, there are certain times, many cricketers have broken the Code of Ethics and played in an un-gentleman-like manner. 

There are certain gestures that cannot be used while playing the sport. Check the full list here.

FAQ

Who is No 1 batsman in ICC rankings?

Babar Azam of Pakistan is the number 1 batman in the ICC rankings with a rating of 818.

Who is T20 No 1 ranking team?

India has emerged as the dominating team in the T20I, as of the current rankings.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next