Top 10 T20 International World Cup Batsmen 2022

The T20 International World Cup is here.

The cricket league has a lot of surprising turns of events with rejoices and heartbreaks.

Dedicated cricket fans have been keeping their eyes on their favorite cricket teams and cricketers.

This has led them to think about one thing: Who are the best cricketers in the T20 International World Cup of 2022?

In this article, we will dive into the rankings of the top 10 batsmen in the T20I World Cup 2022.

Top 10 Men's T20 International Batsmen 2022.

Batsman Team Rating 1. Mohammad Rizwan Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Bowling: Right arm medium Pakistan 853 2. Suryakumar Yadav Role: Batsman Batting Style: Right-handed India 838 3. Babar Azam Role: Top-order batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Bowling: Right-arm off break Pakistan 808 4. Aiden Markram Role: Opening batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Bowling: Right-arm offbreak South Africa 777 5. Devon Conway Role: Top order batsman Batting Style: Left-handed Bowling: Right-arm medium New Zealand 760 6. Dawid Malan Role: Top order batsman Batting Style: Left-handed Bowling: Right-arm leg break England 726 7. Aaron Finch Role: Opening batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Bowling: Slow left-arm orthodox Australia 705 8. Pathum Nissanka Role: Top order batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Sri Lanka 677 9. Muhammad Waseem Role: Batsman Batting Style: Right-handed Bowling: Right-arm medium UAE 636 10. Quinton De Kock Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman Batting Style: Left-handed South Africa 611

One of the biggest cricket leagues in the world has kept the fans of cricket hooked since its inauguration. There are a lot of joys, surprises, and sorrows in the T20 International World Cup. India has emerged as the dominating team in the T20I as of the current rankings.

