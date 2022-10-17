Top 10 T20 International World Cup Batsmen 2022
The T20 International World Cup is here.
The cricket league has a lot of surprising turns of events with rejoices and heartbreaks.
Dedicated cricket fans have been keeping their eyes on their favorite cricket teams and cricketers.
This has led them to think about one thing: Who are the best cricketers in the T20 International World Cup of 2022?
In this article, we will dive into the rankings of the top 10 batsmen in the T20I World Cup 2022.
Top 10 Men's T20 International Batsmen 2022.
|
Batsman
|
Team
|
Rating
|1. Mohammad Rizwan
Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling: Right arm medium
|
Pakistan
|
853
|2. Suryakumar Yadav
Role: Batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
|
India
|
838
|3. Babar Azam
Role: Top-order batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling: Right-arm off break
|
Pakistan
|
808
|4. Aiden Markram
Role: Opening batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling: Right-arm offbreak
|
South Africa
|
777
|5. Devon Conway
Role: Top order batsman
Batting Style: Left-handed
Bowling: Right-arm medium
|
New Zealand
|
760
|6. Dawid Malan
Role: Top order batsman
Batting Style: Left-handed
Bowling: Right-arm leg break
|
England
|
726
|7. Aaron Finch
Role: Opening batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling: Slow left-arm orthodox
|
Australia
|
705
|8. Pathum Nissanka
Role: Top order batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
|
Sri Lanka
|
677
|9. Muhammad Waseem
Role: Batsman
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling: Right-arm medium
|
UAE
|
636
|10. Quinton De Kock
Role: Wicket-Keeper, Batsman
Batting Style: Left-handed
|
South Africa
|
611
One of the biggest cricket leagues in the world has kept the fans of cricket hooked since its inauguration. There are a lot of joys, surprises, and sorrows in the T20 International World Cup. India has emerged as the dominating team in the T20I as of the current rankings.
Check the full ICC Men’s T20 Rankings 2022 here.
For a comprehensive list of ICC rankings of all match formats, teams, and players, check here.
