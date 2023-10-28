Valmiki Jayanti 2023 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Posters To Share On Pargat Diwas

Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Popularly known as Pargat Diwas, the day marks the anniversary of Sage Valmiki. He was the author of the great Hindu epic, Ramayana. The day falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin or in October or November of the Gregorian calendar. It serves as a reminder of the values of righteousness, devotion and compassion. You can pay tribute to him and his literary masterpiece with the best messages and greetings from below.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Check Start, End Time with Where and How To Watch Partial Chandra Grahan Live?

Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Messages

On this Valmiki Jayanti, may the light of wisdom and understanding shine upon you, guiding you to a life of fulfilment and purpose. May God bless you today!

I hope that this auspicious Valmiki Jayanti will bring you peace, joy, and prosperity in all that you do. Happy 2023 Valmiki Jayanti!

On this Valmiki Jayanti and every day after, may the principles portrayed in the Ramayana serve as your beacon of light. I'm wishing you a day full of grace and goodness.

With the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki, may you compose your life's epic, replete with honourable deeds and good deeds. Happy Jayanti, Valmiki!

May Valmiki Jayanti infuse your life with meaning, your head with wisdom, and your heart with devotion. I hope today brings you spiritual fulfilment!

Source: TIEM Delhi (Pinterest)

On this Valmiki Jayanti, let us recall the sage who became a poet after becoming a dacoit, demonstrating that change is always possible. I hope this day serves as motivation for your development.

Valmiki Jayanti serves as a reminder that remarkable things can come from even the most unlikely people. Have faith in your abilities, and allow your actions to speak for you.

Let your past serve as a springboard rather than an obstacle, just like Valmiki did. On this Valmiki Jayanti, decide to change your course and build a better tomorrow.

Valmiki Jayanti serves as a reminder that everyone is capable of greatness. Accept your inner power and allow it to be a source of inspiration and hope.

Maharishi Valmiki's wisdom and values are channelled on this Valmiki Jayanti to guide you with wisdom and virtues for a life full of purpose and inspiration.

Pargat Diwas 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Those who follow the path of Dharma experience a joyful life, and the blessings of Shri Ram, and never make mistakes in their Karma. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, best wishes.

Greetings on the occasion of the first Shloka composer's birth anniversary. Happy 2023 Valmiki Jayanti!

The life of Lord Valmiki shows us that our actions define our greatness—we are not born good or wicked. Happy Jayanti Valmiki!

You may have wealth, status, influence, and education, but if you haven't found love, you haven't found the true entrance. Best wishes on Valmiki Jayanti!

Our behaviour defines our personality and way of life. Permit us to maintain them well. Happy Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki!

Source: Pngtree (Pinterest)

The classic epic Ramayana's author is honoured on Valmiki Jayanti. His lessons are still applicable in the present era. Happy Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki!

I offer prayers for your well-being and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy 2023 Valmiki Jayanti!

May Maharishi Valmiki's teachings lead you to a life full of compassion, wisdom, and righteousness. Happy Jayanti, Valmiki!

May you be inspired by the Ramayana's verses on this auspicious day and live a life that embodies its everlasting wisdom. Happy Jayanti, Valmiki!

I'm wishing you a Valmiki Jayanti full of devotion, wisdom, and the sage's blessings. Have an amazing day!

Chandra Grahan 2023 Today in India: Check Time, Sutak Kaal Do’s and Don’ts Here

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Famous Quotes

“There is no deity more powerful than time.”

“Overdoing anything leads to sorrow.”

“To be happy is always difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one’s life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone.”

“One who is haughty, who does not know whether what he does is right or wrong and who has taken the wrong path is to be disciplined even if he is a guru, parent or an elder in age or learning.”

“Whatever a man does, good or evil comes back to him someday. And he pays for everything.”

“I want you to remember, always, that no man who sits upon a throne likes to hear another man being praised.”

Source: Freepik (Pinterest)

“A guest, though ill-mannered, deserves to be welcomed by the discerning.”

“Only the timid and the weak leave things to destiny (daivam) but the strong and the self-confident never bank on destiny or luck (bhagya)

“Without danger knocking on the door of one's benefactor, where arises the chance to reciprocate?

“It is difficult for the children to repay the debt of what the mother and the father have done to bring them up.”

“Even when you realise that the one before you is an enemy and must be treated sternly, do not hurt with words.”

“In a world where we are accustomed to rivalries over possession, authority, and borders, and people clashing over the issue, ‘Ours’ or ‘Mine, not yours’ it is rather strange to find two people debating whose the kingdom is not, and asserting: ‘Yours, not mine’."

Scroll through the tweets below:

आदिकवि महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी ने रामायण की रचना कर मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन को जन-जन के हृदय में सदैव के लिए जीवंत बनाने का भगीरथ कार्य किया। यह कालजयी रचना प्रभु श्री राम द्वारा स्थापित आदर्शों से समाज को प्रेरित कर धर्म का मार्ग दिखा रही है।



ऐसे महान कवि वाल्मीकि… pic.twitter.com/C1vOAF2VH3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2023

देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक समानता और सद्भावना से जुड़े उनके अनमोल विचार आज भी भारतीय समाज को सिंचित कर रहे हैं। मानवता के अपने संदेशों के माध्यम से वे युगों-युगों तक हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति की अमूल्य धरोहर बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wls3yN8ZfJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

Happy Valmiki Jayanti!!

Important Days and Dates in November 2023