Visual IQ Test: Can you find missing letters to form a word in this Optical Illusion?

Visual IQ Test: In this optical illusion image, find the missing letters to form a word. So, which word did you spot in this tricky puzzle?
Can you find missing letters to form a word?
Can you find missing letters to form a word?

Visual IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of anything, be it an object or drawing or picture, or sequence of things. Different people can perceive different things from such illusionary images. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your IQ Level also. Let’s look at one such optical illusion where it has been claimed that people with high visual IQ can spot the missing letters that form a word.

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?

Visual IQ Test: Spot the Missing Letters that form a Word in this Optical Illusion

If you want to take this Visual IQ test, you simply need to look at the partially-obscured words.  The word game was created by Cody Cross and shared by PlayBuzz as a “visual IQ test”. This optical illusion will reveal if you have an eagle-eye view.

Only a Genius can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in this Optical illusion

Jagranjosh

Only 1% of People can pass this Photographic Memory Test

According to the creator of this Visual IQ Test, people who are likely to do well in the quiz are “picture smart” and are able to “instinctively visualize patterns with your mind’s eye and think in three dimensions.”

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only People with High IQ can spot 5 Animals hidden in the tree

Which Word did you Spot?

If you look closely at this partially obscured word in a black and white puzzle, you will be able to identify the alphabets of the word. If connect the missing parts, then you will spot the word “FAIR”.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Jagranjosh

Can you spot the Doctor’s Patients in this Optical Illusion

The puzzle maker also said that pilots, sculptors, painters, writers, and architects have high visual intelligence, so they might find this task easier.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - People with High Intelligence can spot Camel’s Rider

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden word in this optical illusion?

Also Try These Brain Teasers:

Which Direction is the Bus going?

Guess how many ladders will be used to reach the top

Identify which water tank will get full first

Identify which cup gets filled first

Can you move only 1 matchstick to get the largest possible number? 

Which Glass has more water? 

Guess how many holes are there in the T-shirt

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next