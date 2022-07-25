Parallel Horizontal Lines Optical Illusions: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is an optical illusion with horizontal lines. Line Illusions use surrounding colors/objects and our experience with perspective to use all our knowledge against us.

Visual Optical Illusion: Are the horizontal lines parallel or do they slope down?

The above image is a popular and simple optical illusion that uses black and white colors effectively to confuse our perceptions of what we are seeing. As we are trying to rationalize either the black vertical lines or white vertical lines at a time, so we are unable to make sense of the untidiness of the columns. Our eyes perceive that the horizontal lines are sloping downwards. This is because our eyes naturally follow the powerful vertical lines.

Parallel Lines Optical Illusion Answer

All of the lines are straight. The black and white blocks are not aligned and thus fool your brain into thinking that the lines are sloping downwards. In fact, the horizontal lines themselves are perfectly straight and measuring them would prove that they do not slope down at all. You may take a ruler or a piece of paper and put it on the screen to verify that all lines are perfect and not bent.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the horizontal lines parallel or do they slope down in this optical illusion?

