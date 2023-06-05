War with the United States would not be bearable, says China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu

Recently, China’s defense minister, in his very first significant speech, made a statement that said that a war with the United States would be an “unbearable disaster” for the whole world.

General Li Shangfu stated at a security summit that “some countries” have been intensifying an arms race in the continent of Asia.

However, General Li Shangfu stated that the world was huge for both the United States and China. Plus, he also emphasized the fact that both these superpower nations must seek common ground. General Li Shangfu became the defense minister of China in March.

Internal accusations between the superpowers

The United States had accused a Chinese warship of carrying out maneuvers that were unsafe in the Taiwan Strait.

The United States Navy stated that a Chinese destroyer, on Saturday, had sailed near one of its destroyers on Saturday. The Chinese destroyer compelled it to slow down in order to prevent a collision. The US Navy said that during this event, a Canadian shop had also been sailing nearby.

China further frowned upon both nations for “deliberately provoking risk.” The United States and Canada stated that they have been sailing where international law permits.

General Li Shangfu, in his speech, accused the United States of having a “Cold War mentality.” He said that this was greatly enhancing risks relating to security.

Gen Li stated that China would not be able to permit naval patrols by the United States and the US allies to be an excuse to enjoy hegemony of navigation.

When Gen Li was asked about the incident in the Taiwan Strait, he stated that nations from outside the region were bringing tensions.