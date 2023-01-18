Weedless Wednesday 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Motivational Quotes to share on this Day

The third full week of January, beginning on Sunday in the midst of Canada's annual National Non-Smoking Week is when Weedless Wednesday is observed. It falls on January 18 this year. On this day, smokers of tobacco and recreational cannabis are urged to abstain from their habit for a full day.

Weedless Wednesday 2023: History

The Canadian Council for Tobacco Control has coordinated National Non-Smoking Week for over 40 years. The purpose of Weedless Wednesday, according to the Canadian Council for Tobacco Control, is to encourage a "one day at a time approach to quitting smoking, a concept that appeals to many smokers who may be deterred by the idea of going an entire week - or lifetime - without cigarettes, but who may be able to handle one smoke-free day.

Due to their addictive qualities, cannabis and nicotine use can be difficult to stop. Many smokers have acknowledged that giving up their habit was like saying goodbye to their "best friend." Inhaling smoke or vapour from these substances, however, may pose long-term health risks and have detrimental effects on health, so it is always the healthiest option. Smoking lowers the body's level of "good" cholesterol, raising the risk of coronary heart disease. Smoking also raises blood pressure and raises the chance of having a stroke.

Weedless Wednesday 2023: Significance

Health experts claim that quitting smoking for even an hour has significant positive effects on one's health. Within the first 12 hours after stopping the use of tobacco and cannabis products, oxygen levels rise and carbon monoxide levels fall. Smokers who also abstain from tobacco use for a full day may lower their risk of experiencing a heart attack during that time.

Numerous fatal diseases, including lung cancer and cancers of the bladder, throat, blood, bone marrow, cervix, liver, mouth, pancreas, colon, and others are associated with smoking. This day promotes quitting smoking as a way to live a healthier life, free oneself from destructive habits, mend relationships, and free up time for self-cleaning.

Weedless Wednesday 2023: Messages

As the cigarette gets reduced to ashes while emitting smoke, you reduce your lifespan to turn to ask very soon. Stop smoking

As the cigarette reduces while burning itself, you are reducing four days every year while burning a cigarette. Stop smoking

Save your lungs, quit smoking

Don’t let your life float in smoke. Stop smoking

Smoking kills, be a killer by killing smoking. Stop smoking

Smoking is not the solution to your problems and stress in life. Say no to smoking and embrace your life. Happy No Smoking Day.

The occasion of No Smoking Day is a reminder to each one of us of the threats smoking poses to our health and well-being. Warm wishes on No Smoking Day.

Weedless Wednesday 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Warm greetings on No Smoking Day to everyone. When you smoke, you are killing yourself and the future that awaits you.

Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do if you smoke and saying no to smoking is another wise thing to do if you have not yet indulged in this bad habit. Happy No Smoking Day.

A smile looks more beautiful on your lips than a cigarette. Stay beautiful always

Smoking drains and kills. Exercise builds and makes you live.

Instead of regretting that ”I wish I had quit smoking” be proud by telling yourself” I am glad, I quit smoking”.

Your life is not cheaper than cheap nicotine. Realize the importance of your life.

Kick the cigarette, don’t get kicked by life.

Weedless Wednesday 2023: Famous Quotes

"Every time you try to quit smoking you are actually getting closer to staying smoke-free." - Henry Ford

"A cigarette is the only consumer product which when used as directed kills its consumer." - Gro Brundtland

"Cigarettes are a classy way to commit suicide." - Kurt Vonnegut

"You're always better off if you quit smoking; it's never too late." - Loni Anderson

"Smoking is suicide by installments." - H.M. Forester

"Today just might be the best day to start seriously thinking about quitting smoking." - Alexander Woollcott

"Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I've done it thousand times." - Mark Twain

"Quitting smoking might be the hardest thing to do in life, but at least you will have one." - Anonymous

