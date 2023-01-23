What are the key features of latest Made in India INS-Vagir (S25)? All You Need To Know!

INS Vagir (S25) Commission: The Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir (S25) (S25) in Mumbai on Monday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, who was the chief guest for the ceremony, stated Vagir as a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Also, it is the third submarine inducted into the Navy in the last 24 months.

INS Vagir (S25)



The Hunt Begins - 23 Jan 2023 pic.twitter.com/eh4XAdRk9j — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 23, 2023

5th #Kalvari class submarine #Vagir was commissioned into Indian Navy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar was the Chief Guest at a ceremony in Mumbai. Four of Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into #IndianNavy. pic.twitter.com/0sYayMk4ix — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 23, 2023

What is the meaning of INS-Vagir?

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973, and undertook numerous operational missions, including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on January 7, 2001, after serving the nation for about three decades. Launched and named 'Vagir' on November 12, 2020, the submarine, in its new avatar, has the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured subs to date.

'Vagir' means sand shark, which represents stealth and fearlessness, two qualities synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, the Navy said. "The submarine will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests in deterring the enemy and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in times of crisis," further added.

INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of service: Check details

What are the key features of INS-Vagir?

INS Vagir (S25) undertook her maiden sea sortie in February 2022, marking the commencement of the sea trial. She has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and stringent and demanding sea trials before being commissioned. And the noted features of the Lethal platform include:

INS Vagir (S25) can be deployed both closer to the shore as well as mid-ocean. “It will be ready to meet all the requirements of the Navy and the country. It is a big step towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat, ” according to a Navy official.

It has been built under Project-75, which includes the indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date.

The submarine is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and surveillance missions.

The submarine can launch marine commandos for special operations, while its powerful diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for a stealth mission.

The submarine can launch marine commandos for special operations, while its powerful diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for a stealth mission.

For self-defense, it has a state-of-the-art torpedo decoy system.

Equipped with some of the best sensors in the world, its weapons package includes sufficient wire-guided torpedoes and sub-surface to surface missiles to neutralize a large enemy fleet, the Navy said.

INS Vikrant: 10 Interesting facts about India’s first home-built aircraft carrier

Vagir will be the third submarine inducted into the Navy in a short span of 24 months. The commissioning of INS Vagir (S25) came amid the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.