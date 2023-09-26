What is Government Shutdown in the US? Know What is Open And What Stay Closed?

What is a Government Shutdown?

A shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass some type of funding legislation that is signed into law by the president. Lawmakers are supposed to pass 12 different spending bills to fund agencies across the government, but the process is time-consuming. They often resort to passing a temporary extension, called a continuing resolution or CR, to allow the government to keep operating.

When no funding legislation is enacted, federal agencies have to stop all non-essential work and will not send paychecks as long as the shutdown lasts.

What Is Open And What Is Closed During The US ShutDown?

While government shutdowns prior to the 1995–1996 shutdowns had very mild effects, a full federal government shutdown causes a large number of civilian federal employees to be furloughed. According to the report of Reuters, the impact on departments are:

Military

The 800,000 civilian workers at the Pentagon would be furloughed, while the 2 million U.S. military members would stay at their stations.

The Pentagon would be able to place fresh orders for the supplies or services required to maintain national security along with the contracts already granted prior to the closure.

Other new contracts, such as extensions or renewals, wouldn't be granted.

Payments to defence contractors like Raytheon (RTX.N), Boeing (BA.N), and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) may be postponed.

Law Enforcement

The FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other federal law enforcement agencies would continue to employ agents, and prison staff members would continue to work, according to the Justice Department's 2021 contingency plan.

Criminal investigations would continue, including the two federal cases against former president Donald Trump.

The majority of civil lawsuits would be postponed. Grants and assistance to regional police forces can be postponed.

According to the Department of Homeland Security's 2022 plan, border patrol and immigration enforcement agents, as well as customs officers, will continue to work.

Likewise, the Secret Service and Coast Guard would continue their missions.

The majority of the Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection staffers as well as half of its antitrust staff members would be placed on a break.

Federal Courts

Federal courts have enough money to stay open until at least Oct. 13. Activities might be scaled back after that point. The Supreme Court would stay open as well.

Congress

Lawmakers continue to collect paychecks, even as other federal workers do not.

Staffers do not get paid, though those deemed essential would be required to work.

Transportation

According to recent contingency plans, airport security screeners and air traffic control employees would be forced to work, however, absenteeism could be an issue.

Training for new air traffic controllers would stop.

According to the White House, the disruption of environmental evaluations and permitting might cause delay in some significant infrastructure projects.

Foreign Affairs

U.S. embassies and consulates would remain open under the State Department's 2022 shutdown plan.

Processing of passports and visas will continue as long as there are enough money to cover costs.

Nonessential official travel, speeches and other events would be avoided.

No fund will be provided for foreign aid programs.

National Parks And Natural Resources

The Government shut down impact on national parks, national monuments and other sites are uncertain.





Wildfire fighting efforts would continue, according to the Agriculture Department's 2020 contingency plan, though timber sales on national forest lands would be curtailed and fewer recreation permits would be issued.

Museums

The Smithsonian museums that line the National Mall would close, as would the National Zoo. That would bring a premature end to the Zoo's farewell celebration for its three giant pandas, which are due to return to China.

Science

Scientific research would be disrupted as agencies like the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would furlough most of their workers, according to recent contingency plans.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) would continue to support the International Space Station and track satellites, but 17,000 of its 18,300 employees would be furloughed.

Weather forecasts and fisheries regulation would continue, as would patent and trademark reviews. Tests of new drugs and medical devices would continue.

Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would continue to monitor disease outbreaks, though other public health activities could suffer as more than half of the agency's workers would be furloughed.

The National Institutes of Health would furlough most of its staff and delay new clinical trials for medical treatments.

Healthcare services for veterans and Native Americans would continue.

Most inspections of hazardous waste sites and drinking water and chemical facilities would stop.

Food-safety inspections by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could be delayed.

Financial Regulation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would furlough roughly 90% of its 4,600 employees and suspend most activities, leaving only a skeleton staff to respond to emergencies.

Likewise, the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would furlough almost all of its employees and cease oversight, enforcement and regulation, according to its 2021 plan.

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would continue as normal, as they are funded by industry fees rather than congressional appropriations.

Economic Data

The publication of major U.S. economic data, including employment and inflation reports of critical importance to policymakers and investors, would be suspended, according to the Biden administration.

Social Security, Medicare And Other Benefits

The Social Security Administration would continue to issue retirement and disability benefits, and payments would continue under the Medicare and Medicaid health programs.

Military veterans' benefits would also continue, according to a 2021 contingency plan.

Nutrition benefits provided to 7 million mothers through the Women, Infants and Children program would be cut within days, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would go out as normal for October but could be affected after that, he said.

Tax Collection

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would operate as normal, and all 83,000 employees would continue to be paid because the agency's funding would not expire.

Disaster Response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would risk running out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects.

Education

Pell Grants and student loans would continue to be paid, but could be disrupted as most Education Department employees would be furloughed, according to the agency's 2021 plan.

A protracted shutdown could "severely curtail" aid to schools, universities and other educational institutions, the department says. It also could delay funds that are due to be awarded later in the year.

Waterways

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would continue to operate locks, dams and flood control facilities. Most employees would not be furloughed.

Child Care

According to the White House, 10,000 children from low-income families would lose access to the Head Start preschool program.

Small Business Support

The Small Business Administration would not be able to issue any new loans, though loans for businesses hurt by natural disasters would continue.

Agriculture

Meat and egg inspections would continue but some lab services would be disrupted, making it harder to fight animal diseases.

Crop insurance would not be affected, but some loan programs would be.

Research, conservation and rural development programs would be shut down.

Labour

Workplace safety inspections would be limited and investigations into unfair pay practices would be suspended, according to the White House.

The ability of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to mediate labor disputes would be curtailed because almost all of its 1,200 employees would be furloughed, according to a 2022 plan.

White House

In the 2018-2019 shutdown, the White House furloughed 1,100 of 1,800 staff in the Executive Office of the President. Some offices, such as the National Security Council, continued at full strength, while others like the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) were scaled back sharply.

White House furloughs could make it harder to comply with the impeachment investigation of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The U.S. Constitution specifies that the president continues to get paid.

Mail Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) would be unaffected as it does not depend on Congress for funding.

When would a shutdown begin and how long will it last?

Government funding expires Oct. 1, the start of the federal fiscal year. A shutdown will effectively begin at 12:01 a.m. if Congress is not able to pass a funding plan that the president signs into law.

It is impossible to predict how long a shutdown would last. With Congress divided between a Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-led House, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s hard-right conservatives looking to use the shutdown as leverage for spending cuts, many are bracing for a stoppage that could last weeks.