What is happening in Peru? What are the reasons behind it?

Around 40 people passed away in clashes between protesters and Peruvian security forces in the Andean country’s most extreme violence. This has been the worst case of violence in the past 20 years.

On-and-off protests since the year 2022 have been common in the Andean country after the failed motion to impeach Pedro Castillo, the former president.

This has been the deadliest protest till now, which commenced in the year 2022 post the ouster and arrest of Pedro Castillo.

What brought forward the protests?

On the seventh of December, Pedro Castillo, the then President was impeached by the Congress. He was then arrested that very night. The cause of the arrests was a myriad of corruption allegations. These also included an attempted “coup.

Earlier, the very same day, the military and civilian allies both deserted him on his effort to dissolve the Congress, but his last efforts to maintain his power went into vain. Since then, the president has been sentenced to a pre-trial detention on rebellion charges 18 months.