What Is Meant By A “Green Bench”? Lawyers Now Have An Alternative For Paper Files!

With technology booming every passing day, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench has also taken a step to welcome tech facilities into the legal system. The apex court has asked lawyers not to bring any physical documents or papers, with the inception of the “Green Bench”.

What Is Meant By The Green Bench?

Ideally, a Green Bench is a judicial bench that listens to and adjudicates disputes related to the protection of the environment and the preservation of forests. The term “Green Bench” was coined by the Supreme Court on August 28, 1996, in the “Madras Tanneries” case.

In the present situation, the term “Green Bench” used by Justice DY Chandrachud urges the court to go green and paperless. Justice Chandrachud asks the lawyers not to carry voluminous papers and instead present their arguments with the help of technology.

Justices DY Chandrachud, Krishna Murari, M R Shah, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli were hearing the issue relating to the dispute between the Union Government and the Delhi Government.



Are All Lawyers Comfortable Going Paperless?

Realizing that not all lawyers are tech savvy, Justice DY Chandrachud has also stated that the Supreme Court registry officials, along with the IT cell, can provide training for the lawyers on a Saturday, helping the latter present their arguments with the help of technology and not heavy paper files.







On the difficulty in using technology expressed by a counsel, Justice M R Shah expressed, “We also got training, someday you have to start”.

“If you can argue in court, you can easily adapt to this. Technology is for dummies,” Justice DY Chandrachud stated in a lighter tone.

The Bench also mentioned that to make Counsels acquainted and comfortable with technological applications and use them for legal proceedings, training would be held over the weekend.

When Will The Court Have The Green Bench Next?

October 11, as a tentative date, has been fixed by the Bench to commence the hearing in the Delhi-LG issue.







The Bench noted in the order that the proceedings should be conducted without the use of papers, ie., in a paperless environment. The Registry was directed to make scanned paper books available to the parties and the Bench.

The same Constitution Bench, along with the Delhi-LG issue, is hearing cases relating to the validity of Section 6 A of the Citizenship Act, the validity of Extending the benefit of Reservation and Nomination in Legislative Assembly under Article 334 beyond the original period of operation i.e. 10 years and the Shiv Sena dispute.





