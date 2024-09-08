From Aadhaar to Exam Security: Why PM Modi Picked Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani to Lead NTA Reforms

Nandan Nilekani is one of the well-known Indian businessmen, philanthropists, and billionaires who have earned fame as a Co-Founder and Non-executive Chairman of Infosys. As a principal figure in the digital revolution of India, Nilekani acted as the first chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and led the launch of the Aadhaar programme. He was also instrumental in the development of India’s digital public infrastructure, such as the UPI payment system. The Government of India has nominated him to lead a powerful task force for reforming the examination system of India. Who is Nandan Nilekani? Nandan Nilekani is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and business leader, best known as the co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest IT services companies. Born on June 2, 1955, in Bangalore, India, he completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 1978.

Career Overview Nilekani began his career at Patni Computer Systems in 1978, where he met N.R. Narayana Murthy, with whom he would later co-found Infosys in 1981. As Infosys grew, Nilekani took on various leadership roles, eventually becoming the CEO from March 2002 to April 2007. Under his leadership, the company's revenue increased significantly, reaching over $3 billion by the time he stepped down. He returned to Infosys as the non-executive chairman in 2017 after a leadership change. In addition to his work at Infosys, Nilekani was appointed the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from 2009 to 2014. This initiative led to the creation of Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric identification system, which aimed to provide a unique identity to residents of India.

Nilekani is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He and his wife, Rohini, pledged to donate half of their wealth to charitable causes, joining the Giving Pledge initiated by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. They focus on various social issues, including education and urban challenges. Recognition and Awards Nilekani's contributions to technology and society have earned him numerous accolades. He was listed in TIME magazine's TIME100 list of the world's most influential people in 2006 and 2009. He has also received prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, and the Joseph Schumpeter Prize for innovative services in economy and politics. Why Has PM Narendra Modi Appointed Nandan Nilekani to Lead the Exam Reforms Task Force? In the wake of public backlash and student agitation about the paper leak scandals in competitive examinations such as NEET-UG, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed a powerful task force headed by technology specialist Nandan Nilekani to revamp India’s exam system.