Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: RCB vs CSK, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the beloved cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, is going on and is turning out to be a wholly unexpected affair. So far, we’ve seen impossible scorecards chased down effortlessly, meagre totals defended with ease, five consecutive sixes in an over, and not even half the games have been played.

Yesterday’s IPL match was no different. Rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went head-to-head in yesterday’s much-anticipated Match 24 of the 2023 IPL. RCB and CSK lit up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and delivered a game for the ages. However, CSK beat RCB by 8 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? RCB vs CSK Result

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, and captain Faf du Plessis opted to bowl first.

Chennai Super Kings registered a colossal 226-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

RCB put up a fight, but CSK bowlers turned the tide in the death overs.

Virat Kohli bowed out early, and captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added 126 runs to their partnership, but all in vain.

Despite RCB’s heroic efforts, CSK managed to secure the win by 8 runs.

CSK’s Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Tushar Deshpande (3-45) guided Chennai Super Kings to victory.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 24, RCB vs CSK?

CSK’s Tushar Deshpande took the most wickets in yesterday’s IPL match. The seamer took 3 wickets, conceding 45 runs in 4 overs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the RCB vs CSK Match?

CSK’s Devon Conway scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Kiwi batter knocked off a match-winning 83-run inning off just 45 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

RCB’s Glenn Maxwell stayed true to his heavy-hitter persona and hit 8 sixes in yesterday’s clash between RCB and CSK. Maxwell made 76 runs in 36 balls.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 24 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling battle between RCB and CSK went to Devon Conway (CSK), who scored 84 runs off 45 balls. Other awards are as follows:

TIAGO.ev Electric Striker Of The Match: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Herbalife Active Catch Of The Match: Wayne Parnell (RCB)

Visit Saudi Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Shivam Dube (CSK), 111 metres

RuPay On-The-Go 4s: Devon Conway, 6 fours

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Glenn Maxwell

Dream11 Gamechanger Of The Match: Glenn Maxwell

