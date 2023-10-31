Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Bangladesh and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
Pakistan won by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on October 31, 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45 overs. Mahmadullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 56 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets each for Pakistan.
Pakistan chased down the target in just 32 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Pakistan's third win keeps their semi-final hopes alive! 🇵🇰
Bangladesh are the first team to be mathematically out of contention for the top four ❌#PAKvBAN | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/6BdLFPzpAq— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 31, 2023
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ban vs Pak Result
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in yesterday’s World Cup match that took place in Eden Gardens Kolkata.
Here is the final scorecard:
Bangladesh: 204 (45 ov)
Pakistan: 205/3 (32.2 ov)
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.
Bangladesh
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
0
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
Litton Das
|
c Agha Salman b Iftikhar Ahmed
|
45
|
64
|
100
|
6
|
0
|
70.31
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
133.33
|
Mushfiqur Rahim †
|
c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf
|
5
|
8
|
18
|
1
|
0
|
62.50
|
Mahmudullah
|
b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
56
|
70
|
108
|
6
|
1
|
80.00
|
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
|
c Agha Salman b Haris Rauf
|
43
|
64
|
82
|
4
|
0
|
67.18
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
c Iftikhar Ahmed b Usama Mir
|
7
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
233.33
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
b Mohammad Wasim
|
25
|
30
|
50
|
1
|
1
|
83.33
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
b Mohammad Wasim
|
6
|
13
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
46.15
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
b Mohammad Wasim
|
3
|
7
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
42.85
|
Shoriful Islam
|
not out
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
25.00
Pakistan
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
68
|
69
|
94
|
9
|
2
|
98.55
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
c Towhid Hridoy b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
81
|
74
|
126
|
3
|
7
|
109.45
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
c Mahmudullah b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
9
|
16
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
56.25
|
Mohammad Rizwan †
|
not out
|
26
|
21
|
27
|
4
|
0
|
123.80
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
not out
|
17
|
15
|
17
|
2
|
0
|
113.33
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 31, Bangladesh vs Pakistan?
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan were the highest wicket-takers in yesterday’s World Cup match 31 of Bangladesh vs Pakistan. The three of them took three wickets each.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Number 31?
Bangladesh’s opener Fakhar Zaman scored the most runs in the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match yesterday. The batter scored 81 off 74 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Bangladesh’s Fakhar Zaman hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Zaman hit 7 sixes in the match against Pakistan.
Who was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs Pakistan?
For his strong batting, Bangladesh’s Fakhar Zaman was awarded the Man of the Match. He was also the top run-scorer in the match, scoring 81 off 74 balls.