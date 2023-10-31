Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Bangladesh and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Pakistan won by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on October 31, 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45 overs. Mahmadullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 56 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan chased down the target in just 32 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Pakistan's third win keeps their semi-final hopes alive! 🇵🇰



Bangladesh are the first team to be mathematically out of contention for the top four ❌#PAKvBAN | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/6BdLFPzpAq October 31, 2023

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ban vs Pak Result

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in yesterday’s World Cup match that took place in Eden Gardens Kolkata.

Here is the final scorecard:

Bangladesh: 204 (45 ov)

Pakistan: 205/3 (32.2 ov)

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Tanzid Hasan lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 5 7 0 0 0.00 Litton Das c Agha Salman b Iftikhar Ahmed 45 64 100 6 0 70.31 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 3 8 1 0 133.33 Mushfiqur Rahim † c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 5 8 18 1 0 62.50 Mahmudullah b Shaheen Shah Afridi 56 70 108 6 1 80.00 Shakib Al Hasan (c) c Agha Salman b Haris Rauf 43 64 82 4 0 67.18 Towhid Hridoy c Iftikhar Ahmed b Usama Mir 7 3 9 0 1 233.33 Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Mohammad Wasim 25 30 50 1 1 83.33 Taskin Ahmed b Mohammad Wasim 6 13 20 0 0 46.15 Mustafizur Rahman b Mohammad Wasim 3 7 11 0 0 42.85 Shoriful Islam not out 1 4 8 0 0 25.00

Pakistan

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 68 69 94 9 2 98.55 Fakhar Zaman c Towhid Hridoy b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 81 74 126 3 7 109.45 Babar Azam (c) c Mahmudullah b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 16 20 1 0 56.25 Mohammad Rizwan † not out 26 21 27 4 0 123.80 Iftikhar Ahmed not out 17 15 17 2 0 113.33

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 31, Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan were the highest wicket-takers in yesterday’s World Cup match 31 of Bangladesh vs Pakistan. The three of them took three wickets each.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Number 31?

Bangladesh’s opener Fakhar Zaman scored the most runs in the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match yesterday. The batter scored 81 off 74 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Bangladesh’s Fakhar Zaman hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Zaman hit 7 sixes in the match against Pakistan.

Who was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

For his strong batting, Bangladesh’s Fakhar Zaman was awarded the Man of the Match. He was also the top run-scorer in the match, scoring 81 off 74 balls.







