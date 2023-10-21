Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between England and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup England vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup promised exciting cricket action and hasn’t disappointed so far. Every match has been unpredictable and exhilarating from start to finish.

It's not even the halfway mark of the tournament, and we have already witnessed numerous upsets, multiple broken records and many other near-impossible cricket feats. The latest match between England and South Africa was no different.

England and South Africa clashed in match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first, and the South African batsmen registered a massive score of 399/7 on the board in 50 overs.

England came into the 2023 World Cup as the defending champions and the favourites to again lift the trophy. However, the team has struggled to get going, and the recent match outcome will further dent its chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

After losing to the Netherlands, South Africa bounced back in incredible fashion and beat England by a record margin of 229 runs. South Africa registered the highest ODI score against England and the second-highest score of the 2023 World Cup.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup England vs South Africa match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? ENG vs SA Result

South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with England by 229 runs.

Final Score:

South Africa: 399/7 (50 Overs)

England: 170 (22 Overs)

SCORECARD

South Africa Inning

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Quinton de Kock (wk) c J Buttler b R Topley 4 2 1 0 200.00 Reeza Hendricks b A Rashid 85 75 9 3 113.33 Rassie van der Dussen c J Bairstow b A Rashid 60 61 8 0 98.36 Aiden Markram (c) c J Bairstow b R Topley 42 44 4 0 95.45 Heinrich Klaasen b G Atkinson 109 67 12 4 162.69 David Miller c B Stokes b R Topley 5 6 1 0 83.33 Marco Jansen Not out 75 42 3 6 178.57 Gerald Coetzee c (sub L Livingstone) b G Atkinson 3 3 0 0 100.00 Keshav Maharaj Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00 EXTRAS 15 ( B - 2, W - 9, NO - 1, LB - 3, P - 0 ) TOTAL( 7.98 RUNS PER OVER ) 399 (7 Wkts, 50 Ov)

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Reece Topley 8.5 0 88 3 0 4 9.96 David Willey 9 1 61 0 1 3 6.78 Joe Root 6.1 0 48 0 0 0 7.78 Gus Atkinson 9 0 60 2 0 1 6.67 Mark Wood 7 0 76 0 0 1 10.86 Adil Rashid 10 0 61 2 0 0 6.10

England Innings

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Jonny Bairstow (wk) c RVD Dussen b L Ngidi 10 12 1 1 83.33 Dawid Malan c QD Kock b M Jansen 6 11 1 0 54.55 Joe Root c D Miller b M Jansen 2 6 0 0 33.33 Ben Stokes c & b K Rabada 5 8 1 0 62.50 Harry Brook lbw b G Coetzee 17 25 2 1 68.00 Jos Buttler (c & wk) c QD Kock b G Coetzee 15 7 2 1 214.29 David Willey c K Rabada b L Ngidi 12 12 1 1 100.00 Adil Rashid c M Jansen b G Coetzee 10 14 1 0 71.43 Gus Atkinson b K Maharaj 35 21 7 0 166.67 Mark Wood Not out 43 17 2 5 252.94 Reece Topley Retired out 0 0 0 0 0.00 EXTRAS 15 ( B - 0, W - 5, NO - 1, LB - 9, P - 0 ) TOTAL( 7.73 RUNS PER OVER ) 170 (10 Wkts, 22 Ov)

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Kagiso Rabada 6 1 38 1 1 0 6.33 Marco Jansen 5 0 35 2 0 1 7.00 Lungi Ngidi 5 1 26 2 0 3 5.20 Gerald Coetzee 4 0 35 3 0 1 8.75 Keshav Maharaj 2 0 27 1 0 0 13.50

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 20, England vs South Africa?

South Africa’s Geral Coetzee and England’s Reece Topley took the most wickets (3 each) in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 20 between England and South Africa.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs South Africa Match Number 20?

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen played a brilliant first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Klaasen hit 109 in 67 deliveries.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

South Africa’s Marco Jansen hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match with England. Jansen blasted 6 sixes in his 75-run inning off 42 balls.

Who was the Player of the Match for England vs South Africa?

The player of the match for yesterday’s match was South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen for his 67-ball century, which powered SA to a massive score of 399 in 50 overs.