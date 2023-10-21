Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between England and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup England vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup promised exciting cricket action and hasn’t disappointed so far. Every match has been unpredictable and exhilarating from start to finish. 

It's not even the halfway mark of the tournament, and we have already witnessed numerous upsets, multiple broken records and many other near-impossible cricket feats. The latest match between England and South Africa was no different.

England and South Africa clashed in match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first, and the South African batsmen registered a massive score of 399/7 on the board in 50 overs.

England came into the 2023 World Cup as the defending champions and the favourites to again lift the trophy. However, the team has struggled to get going, and the recent match outcome will further dent its chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

After losing to the Netherlands, South Africa bounced back in incredible fashion and beat England by a record margin of 229 runs. South Africa registered the highest ODI score against England and the second-highest score of the 2023 World Cup.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup England vs South Africa match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? ENG vs SA Result

South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with England by 229 runs.

Final Score:

South Africa: 399/7 (50 Overs)

England: 170 (22 Overs)

SCORECARD

South Africa Inning

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Quinton de Kock (wk) c J Buttler b R Topley

4

2

1

0

200.00

Reeza Hendricks b A Rashid

85

75

9

3

113.33

Rassie van der Dussen c J Bairstow b A Rashid

60

61

8

0

98.36

Aiden Markram (c) c J Bairstow b R Topley

42

44

4

0

95.45

Heinrich Klaasen b G Atkinson

109

67

12

4

162.69

David Miller c B Stokes b R Topley

5

6

1

0

83.33

Marco Jansen Not out

75

42

3

6

178.57

Gerald Coetzee c (sub L Livingstone) b G Atkinson

3

3

0

0

100.00

Keshav Maharaj Not out

1

1

0

0

100.00

EXTRAS

15

( B - 2, W - 9, NO - 1, LB - 3, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 7.98 RUNS PER OVER )

399 (7 Wkts, 50 Ov)

 

 

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Reece Topley

8.5

0

88

3

0

4

9.96

David Willey

9

1

61

0

1

3

6.78

Joe Root

6.1

0

48

0

0

0

7.78

Gus Atkinson

9

0

60

2

0

1

6.67

Mark Wood

7

0

76

0

0

1

10.86

Adil Rashid

10

0

61

2

0

0

6.10

 

England Innings

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Jonny Bairstow (wk) c RVD Dussen b L Ngidi

10

12

1

1

83.33

Dawid Malan c QD Kock b M Jansen

6

11

1

0

54.55

Joe Root c D Miller b M Jansen

2

6

0

0

33.33

Ben Stokes c & b K Rabada

5

8

1

0

62.50

Harry Brook lbw b G Coetzee

17

25

2

1

68.00

Jos Buttler (c & wk) c QD Kock b G Coetzee

15

7

2

1

214.29

David Willey c K Rabada b L Ngidi

12

12

1

1

100.00

Adil Rashid c M Jansen b G Coetzee

10

14

1

0

71.43

Gus Atkinson b K Maharaj

35

21

7

0

166.67

Mark Wood Not out

43

17

2

5

252.94

Reece Topley Retired out

0

0

0

0

0.00

EXTRAS

15

( B - 0, W - 5, NO - 1, LB - 9, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 7.73 RUNS PER OVER )

170 (10 Wkts, 22 Ov)

 

 

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Kagiso Rabada

6

1

38

1

1

0

6.33

Marco Jansen

5

0

35

2

0

1

7.00

Lungi Ngidi

5

1

26

2

0

3

5.20

Gerald Coetzee

4

0

35

3

0

1

8.75

Keshav Maharaj

2

0

27

1

0

0

13.50

 

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 20, England vs South Africa?

South Africa’s Geral Coetzee and England’s Reece Topley took the most wickets (3 each) in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 20 between England and South Africa.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs South Africa Match Number 20?

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen played a brilliant first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Klaasen hit 109 in 67 deliveries.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

South Africa’s Marco Jansen hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match with England. Jansen blasted 6 sixes in his 75-run inning off 42 balls.

Who was the Player of the Match for England vs South Africa?

The player of the match for yesterday’s match was South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen for his 67-ball century, which powered SA to a massive score of 399 in 50 overs.
