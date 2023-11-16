Analysis

ICC World Cup South Africa vs Australia: The 2023 ODI World Cup is coming to an end. The tournament has been absolutely mind-blowing so far and will probably go down as the most exciting ODI World Cup ever. Multiple records have been broken, historic achievements made, and fans haven’t witnessed a single boring match. Now, all that’s left is the final match, which will decide the best team in the world. Hosts India are already through to the finals after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in semi-final 1. India will face Australia in the finals, which has reached the stage for a record 8th time.

In semi-final 2 held on November 16, Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets. The Proteas tried their best and even had the Aussies in trouble towards the end. SA could have won the game if they’d scored 25-30 more runs, despite David Miller’s heroic 101-run innings. South Africa’s record of succumbing to pressure in the knockout stage of ICC tournaments continued with this latest loss. The team was looking phenomenal in the league stage, but the entire top order collapsed to Australia’s fast bowling attack. David Miller managed to help SA register a decent score. South Africa fought hard to defend the low total, but the Australian team played better cricket yesterday.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards, and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup semi-final South Africa vs Australia match here. Also Read:

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? SA vs AUS Result Australia won yesterday's World Cup semi-final Match with South Africa by 3 wickets.