Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 6 words in the image within 59 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: The basic premise of a word search puzzle game is based on finding the hidden words in a grid of letters.

The internet is full of word puzzles which is an indicator of the popularity of this activity.

It is a great way to spend your leisure time and also makes for a good game to test your intelligence and observation skills.

Want to test your intelligence and observation skills?

Then try this word puzzle challenge now.

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 6 words in the image within 49 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle - Find 6 Words in 59 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a grid of letters. Although these appear like a grid of letters, these letters somehow combine to form 6 meaningful words.

The task for you is to find those 6 words from this word grid within 59 seconds.

It is an excellent way to test your intelligence and observation skills.

This activity can also be attempted in groups to determine the intelligence of different individuals of a group.

Get.. set.. go…

The key to solving this word puzzle is to observe the image carefully and try to find meaningful words from them.

The difficulty level of this challenge is medium and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot all 6 words within the time limit.

The arrangement of letters in the grid makes it difficult to spot the words at first glance.

The best way to solve this word search puzzle is to look for meaningful words by observing the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backwards, and diagonally.

How many have you spotted till now?

Those who could find at least 3-4 words have done a really good job.

Time will be running out soon.

If you fail to find all the words within the limit don’t get disappointed. You have put in your best efforts and with regular practice, you can improve your speed.

The solution to the puzzle will be provided at the end of the article so that you can match them with your answers.

It is not fair to skip to the bottom of the page to see the answers first.

But in the event, that you fail to find all the words even after a fair attempt, then you can check the solutions.

Curious to know what all words are hiding in the grid?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Word Search Puzzle - Solution

The following words were present in the word grid.

1. Fun

2. Free

3. Fresh

4. Sweet

5. Green

6. Quiet