World Animal Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & other details

World Animal Day 2022: World Animal Day is celebrated globally every year on October 4 to ensure better standards for animal welfare. World Animal Day 2022 not only educates people about our most endangered species but also informs about how to rescue them. World Animal Day on October 4 has with time also turned into a global event that unites and encourages the animal protection movement in countries around the world. Those interested can commemorate World Animal Day 2022 by contributing something to the animal rescue shelters, launching animal welfare campaigns, and much more.

Check the World Animal Day 2022 theme, history, significance, and other details of this day on October 4.

World Animal Day 2022 Date

World Animal Day is celebrated every year on October 4 to highlight the significance of animal welfare and the need to protect their rights.

World Animal Day 2022 Theme

World Animal Day 2022 theme is ‘Shared Planet’. The theme highlights the fact that the world belongs to every living creature and not just humans.

Today is #WorldAnimalDay and we celebrate our furry friends! Our fauna is one of our prized tourist attractions. Join us as we celebrate World Animal Day by highlighting the advocacy of animal welfare standards. Let us continue to protect our endangered species. pic.twitter.com/lg4X5pezGD — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) October 4, 2022

World Animal Day 2022 History

World Animal Day was celebrated for the first time in Berlin, Germany on March 24, 1925, on the initiative of cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann. The purpose behind celebrating World Animal Day was to spread awareness about animal welfare all over the world. The first event on Animal Welfare Day was attended by more than 5,000 people who also offered their support for the cause.

World Animal Day 2022 Significance

World Animal Day is significant as it reminds people about the significance of animals for the environment as well as for society. The day promotes the well-being and the rights of the animals against the exploitation that they face on a day-to-day basis.

World Animal Day also encourages people to adopt more or foster animals in need. The day can be celebrated in various ways including by organizing campaigns or by volunteering at the animal shelter for World Animal Day on October 4.

