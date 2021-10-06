World Cotton Day 2021: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Event

World Cotton Day 2021: It is a global celebration of cotton and its stakeholders, from field to fabric and beyond.

The objective behind celebrating World Cotton Day (WCD) is to spread awareness about cotton. It is a global commodity that is grown in more than 75 countries across 5 continents.

The day highlights its role in generating employment and maintaining economic stability in least-developed countries (LDCs).

World Cotton Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Cotton Day 2021 is "Cotton for Good". The theme reflects the wonderful things that cotton brings to our lives including employment in least-developed countries, use of natural fibres, versatile uses of the cotton plants, protecting the environment from plastic pollution, etc.

World Cotton Day 2021: History

The launch of World Cotton Day (WCD) was hosted by the WTO on October 7, 2019, following an initiative by the Cotton-4 countries namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali.

WTO Secretariat organised the event in collaboration with the secretariats of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the ITC and the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC).

Over 800 participants attended the launch at the WTO headquarters, including ministers, heads of international organisations, high-level officials, Geneva-based delegates and the global cotton community namely national growers associations, traders, inspections service providers, cotton promoters, private sector, etc.

World Cotton Day 2021: Events

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and WTO organised a webinar on October 6, 2021. It was focused on how to develop sustainable cotton for the clothing value chain in Africa.

The event highlights further developing cotton and textile value chains in Africa and developing green regional cotton to clothing supply chain to revive regional and intercontinental trade.

Recently, the department of international cooperation, ministry of economic affairs (ICD) of Taiwan organised a field trip for students to textile enterprises to raise awareness about the country's cotton sector and its role in the worldwide textile value chain. More than 80 people took part in the activity.

Facts about Cotton

- It is a seed-hair fibre of various species of plants of the genus Gossypium, belonging to the hibiscus, or mallow family.

- The fabric of cotton is durable and resistant to abrasion.

- Cotton accepts various dyes, is usually washable, and relatively at high temperatures can be ironed.

- Cotton clothes are comfortable to wear as it absorbs and releases moisture quickly.

- Cotton is renewable and bio-degradable. It is the most sustainable raw material for the textile industry.

- India is one of the largest producers of cotton in the world accounting for about 26% of the world cotton production.

Source: wto, icac

Also, Read