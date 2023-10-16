World Food Day 2023: Top Slogans, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes And More
World Food Day 2023: World Food is observed on October 16 annually. Check the creative messages, slogans, captions and statuses below to spread your message about the importance of food.
Happy World Food Day 2023
World Food Day 2023: Every year, October 16 is observed as World Food Day. The day serves as a global platform to address the challenges of hunger and malnutrition. The pivotal goal of the event is to advocate for equal access to good food and water by everyone. It focuses mainly on raising awareness, encouraging policy changes, and community engagement to build a resilient and sustainable food system.
World Food Day 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Nutritious food is what we all must aim at for a healthier and happier life. Warm greetings on the occasion of World Food Day to everyone!
- We all have been blessed with the opportunity to eat food but we must be responsible enough to not waste food. Happy World Food Day!
- World Food Day reminds us how fortunate we are to have food on our plates, let us value it and appreciate it. Warm wishes on this beautiful day!
- Food is like a blessing and we must thank for it to the Almighty each day when we eat. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Day!
- We should always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us. Happy World Food Day to you.
- Blessed souls are those who get to enjoy three meals every day…. Let us always thank God for blessing us with food. A very Happy World Food Day to you.
- Add a mix of spices to the lives of people around you by treating them with healthy and nutritious food so that they grow into healthier and fitter people. Let’s say NO to junk and always eat healthy. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Day.
World Food Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- 1. The food that we have on our plates is a result of the immense amount of hard work that is put in at various stages. Consume it with utmost respect!
- 2. Food symbolizes love when words fail to define it…Sending you warm wishes on World Food Day. Enjoy food with happiness!!!
- 5. Together we can fight against hunger…Together we can provide a better tomorrow to children by feeding them…Let us come together and promise ourselves to eradicate this evil by feeding the hungry.
- Add a dash of spices to the lives of people around you by treating them with healthy and nutritious food so that they grow into healthier and fitter people.
- On World Food Day, we must promise ourselves to never waste food as an initiative and contribution to save food for those who are hungry.
- It is our responsibility to strike a balance between those who are hungry and those who are treated with the best of the cuisines.
- Let us make sure that there are no more people hungry, let us act, let us protect and let us feed them on World Food Day.
- On the occasion of World Food Day, we must wake up and work to feed all those who sleep without food. Sending you warm wishes on World Food Day!
World Food Day 2023: Slogans
- Food Safety First, for a Nourished Future!
- From Farm to Fork, Safe Food for All!
- Ensuring Food Safety: A Global Priority!
- Food Safety: Protecting Lives, Preserving Health!
- Zero Hunger Makes Community Strong!
- Empowering Food Equality: Everyone's Responsibility!
- Good Food, Safe Food: Everyone Deserves Both
- Food Matters: Let's Ensure a Sustainable Future!
- Jisne khaane ki izzat ki hai, bhagwan ne use hi khaane se navaza hai!
- The best people in this world are those who live to eat!
- Khaana khana bhi ek kala hai kyunki har koi khaane ka maza nahi loot sakta!
World Food Day 2023: Quotes
- I always cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food. – W.C. Fields
- People who love to eat are always the best people. – Julia Child
- There is no love sincerer than the love of food. – George Bernard Shaw
- There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread. – Mahatma Gandhi
- Food, It’s not only about nutrients and calories. It’s about sharing. It’s about honesty. It’s about identity. – Unknown
- If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. – JRR Tolkien
- One cannot think well, love well, or sleep well if one has not dined well. – Virginia Woolf
- Good bread is the most fundamentally satisfying of all foods; good bread with fresh butter is the greatest of feasts! – James Beard
- Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate. – Alan D. Wolfelt
- Food safety involves everybody in the food chain. – Mike Johanns
Happy World Food Day!!
