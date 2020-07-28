World Hepatitis Day 2020: Date, Quotes, Messages, slogans and more

World Hepatitis Day 2020: Around 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C, according to WHO. Globally, 42% of children have access to the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes several health problems and can be fatal also.

5 strains of hepatitis virus are A, B, C, D, and E. They all cause liver disease but they differ in important ways like modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution, and prevention methods. Basically, types B and C lead to chronic disease, and together are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis, cancer, and viral hepatitis-related deaths. Do you know that around 325 million people live with hepatitis B and/or C in the world and for more testing, treatment remains beyond reach?

World Hepatitis Day: Quotes

1. “Hepatitis A and B are vaccine-preventable diseases, yet they continue to be the most commonly reported vaccine-preventable diseases. Getting vaccinated, especially if you are at high risk, provides the best protection from these diseases.” - J Robert Galvin

2. “Hepatitis doesn’t always present symptoms.” - Karen Gonzales

3. “There is a growing need to make people aware of the severity of the disease in the region. People need to be extra careful, as it is one of the regions where infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) is common.” - Dr. RS Verma

4. "There has been a treatment for hepatitis C, but the treatment has not been overwhelming effective, number 1. And number 2, it has had considerable toxicity." - Anthony S

5. "I don't want to be defined by being the founder of the Body Shop, and I don't want to be defined as a woman suffering from Hepatitis C. There's more to my life than that." - Anita Roddick

6. "Hepatitis C was a devastating disease but because fundamental research was done in hepatitis C, it is now curable. It is now absolutely curable with new medications. So this is transformative." - Laurie Glimcher

7. "I love Fear Factor, but I think they're running out of fears. It's only a matter of time before they're sitting around doing shots of Hepatitis C." - Dave Attell

8. "People are reticent to give a newborn the hepatitis B vaccine and often delay it." - Paul A. Offit

9. "Childhood vaccines are one of the great triumphs of modern medicine. Indeed, parents whose children are vaccinated no longer have to worry about their child's death or disability from whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, hepatitis, or a host of other infections." - Ezekiel Emanuel

10. "There are many different causes of the scarring. Viruses are common. Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, what we call autoimmune diseases where the body attacks the liver itself such as primary biliary cirrhosis is an autoimmune disease; sclerosing cholangitis is an autoimmune disease; and so those diseases where the liver is being destroyed by either the virus or an autoimmune disease, it can only scar, and why it doesn't regenerate has to do with the fact that there is this ongoing scar tissue that blocks that regeneration." - John Roberts

World Hepatitis Day: Messages

1. Stop running away from Hepatitis which is a bare truth of life and a major concern to the whole world.

2. Let us learn to protect ourselves from Hepatitis diseases on World Hepatitis Day.

3. Get vaccinated on World Hepatitis Day and prevent yourself from falling prey to any of those Hepatitis diseases.

4. One can easily avoid Hepatitis by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

5. World Hepatitis Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of Hepatitis.

6. Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

7. It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to Hepatitis every year.

8. You won't be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware and raise awareness about the disease Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

9. So many people in this world are getting affected by Hepatitis every year and World Hepatitis Day gives us an opportunity to act on it.

10. It is time to get more curious about Hepatitis diseases and know the ways of preventing it on World Hepatitis Day.

11. On World Hepatitis Day, let us enhance our efforts to control the spread of Hepatitis disease.

12. Care for your life, don’t let Hepatitis separate you from your loved ones.

13. On World Hepatitis Day, say no to all those habits that can push you towards this fatal disease.

15. Raise your voice for making people aware of Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day: Slogans

1. Love your liver and live longer.

2. Get tested early, and stay healthy longer.

3. Prevent Hepatitis: It’s up to you

4. I am Hepatitis Warrior

5. Throw it before it throws you

6. Know it. Confront it

7. Get vaccinated for hepatitis B

8. Hepatitis is not a game, take it serious

9. Hepatitis doesn't define me.

10. Hepatitis is not a game take it serious.

