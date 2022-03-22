World Meteorological Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Theme, Significance, and More

World Meteorological Day 2022: On this date, the convention for establishing the World Meteorological Organisation in 1950 came into force. And so, every year on March 23, World Meteorological Day is observed. The day showcases the important contribution of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society. Across the whole world, the day is celebrated with several activities. Every year, a theme is chosen for the day that reflects topical weather, climate, or water-related issues. Take a look at some quotes, wishes, and messages to share.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Meteorological Day 2022 is "Early Warning and Early Action". The theme highlights the importance of hydrometeorological and climate information for disaster risk reduction.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Significance

Due to climate change, weather, climate, and water extremes are becoming more recurrent and intense in various parts of the world. We are exposed to several related hazards which are evolving as a result of population growth, urbanisation, and environmental degradation. Impact-based forecasts inform people of what the weather will do and are important to save lives and livelihoods. It is said that one in three people are still not adequately covered by early warning systems.

Therefore, coordination between national meteorological and hydrological services, disaster management authorities, and development agencies is important for better prevention, preparedness, and response. Therefore, being prepared and acting at the right time at the right place plays a crucial role in saving lives and protecting the livelihoods of communities everywhere, both now and in the future.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Quotes

1. "One thing I learned from meteorology is that being an actual science was no guarantee of exactness." - Kenneth Arrow

2. "A sky without clouds is a meadow without flowers, a sea without sails." - Henry Thoreau

3. "Tonight’s weather forecast for tonight: it’s dark. It’s getting dark all night, and the light is widespread throughout the morning.” – George Carlin

4. "A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves." - Marcel Proust

5. "All stable processes we shall predict. All unstable processes we shall control." - John von Neumann

6. "According to any textbook on dynamic meteorology, one may reasonably conclude that in a warmer world, extratropical storminess and weather variability will actually decrease." - Richard Lindzen

7. "I was very fascinated with meteorology at a young age. I lived on the Gulf Coast and hurricanes blew through there. That is the class I failed in college: meteorology." - Jim Parsons

8. “Drought-struck farmers pray for rain, in the express hope that the universe or owner thereof will hear the words and suspense the laws of meteorology for their benefit. Some, of course, actually believe just that, and for all anyone can prove they could be right.” - Terry Pratchett

9. “Through meteorology, we know essentially how hurricanes form, even though we can't say where the next storm will arise.” - Eric Maskin

10. “I preferred to use mathematics in some practical fashion and thought that meteorology sounded promising.” - Clive Granger

World Meteorological Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you. Happy World Meteorological Day!

2. Cloudless skies are a meadow of flowers, a sea without sails. We wish you a wonderful weather day on earth.

3. Look at the trees, look at the birds, look at the clouds, look at the stars, and if you have eyes you will be able to see that the whole existence is joyful. Happy World Meteorological Day!

4. Take a quiet trip with a natural mom. It will enrich your mind, body, and soul. Happy World Meteorological Day!

5. We do not see nature with our eyes, but with our understandings and our hearts. Happy World Meteorological Day!

6. Learn nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail. Happy World Meteorological Day!

7. Learn to be like the soul of water; clean, compassionate, loving yet strong enough to endure anything. Happy World Meteorological Day!

8. Meteorological phenomena are observable weather events that illuminate and are explained by the science of meteorology. Let us celebrate this world meteorological day together.

9. He is the richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature. Happy World Meteorological Day!

10. God is the friend of silence. See how nature – trees, flowers, grass- grows in silence; see the stars, the moon, and the sun, how they move in silence. Happy World Meteorological Day!

