World Ozone Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & Montreal Protocol details

World Ozone Day 2022 is celebrated every year globally on September 16 to initiate conversation and spread awareness on the depletion of the Ozone layer. Every year World Ozone Day theme is also announced by the United Nations focusing on the immediate actions that must be taken by the people as well as the governments. Ozone is a protective layer in the Earth’s atmosphere that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation that reaches the Earth from the sun. World Ozone Day 2022 is observed to spread awareness about the ways that are effective in protecting the Ozone layer.

Check World Ozone Day 2022 theme, history, significance and learn more about the important Montreal Protocol signed by the countries around the world.

World Ozone Day 2022 Date

World Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16 to highlight and spread awareness about the significance of the Ozone layer for the protection of the Earth.

The ongoing healing of the ozone layer is an inspirational example of how the world can come together to address global challenges, such as the climate crisis.



More on Friday's #OzoneDay: https://t.co/tumJgMQJpp #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/DQHpN2Fkrd — United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) September 16, 2022

World Ozone Day theme 2022

World Ozone Day 2022 theme is ‘Global Cooperation to protect Life on Earth’. The theme of World Ozone Day announced by the United Nations highlights the collective efforts that must be put in for the protection of life on the Earth.

World Ozone Day 2022 History

World Ozone Day was first observed in 1995 and was celebrated to raise awareness about the significance of the Ozone layer to the environment. When scientists, back in the 1970s, made a discovery that humanity was making a hole in the Ozone layer, they voiced out their concerns.

Based on it, in 1985, Governments around the world adopted the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and took a decision to save it.

World Ozone Day on September 16 commemorates this achievement and shows that the decisions and actions taken together are the only way to resolve major global crises guided by science.

World Ozone Day 2022: What is Montreal Protocol?

Montreal Protocol is an international treaty that is designed to protect the Ozone layer by phasing out the production of the numerous substances that are responsible and leading the Ozone depletion.

Montreal Protocol was agreed upon on September 16, 1987, and it entered into focus on January 1, 1989. Since then, Montreal Protocol has gone under 9 revisions- in 1990 (London), 1991 (Nairobi), 1992 (Copenhagen), 1993 (Bangkok), 1995 (Vienna), 1997 (Montreal), 1998 (Australia), 1999 (Beijing) and 2016 (Kigali).

World Ozone Day 2022: Quotes, theme, slogans, Messages for WhatsApp status to share on September 16