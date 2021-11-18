World's Largest Solar Park: All About Bhadla Solar Power Plant in India

Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, IIWFA, out of 10 largest parks being constructed in the world, 5 are in India. World's largest solar park is being constructed in Rajasthan and is known as Bhadla Solar Park, India.

Bhadla Solar Power Plant is a 2245 Megawatts plant and situated on 14000 acres of land. This project has been constructed in 4 different phases. This solar park is located in Bhadla, Rajasthan. Earlier China was the leading producer of solar energy but now India even though the late joiner of the race is way ahead of China. Know about this Solar Park in detail below.

Bhadla Solar Power Plant: All You Need To Know

The project commenced in 2015 with an investment of $1.4 billion. The temperature in Bhadla ranges from 46 to 48 degrees and it is defined as uninhabitable by experts. The entire project was divided into four phases. In the first phase of the park's establishment, solar panels were established to produce 65 MW of energy. The first two phases of the park were developed by the Rajasthan Solar Power Park Company Limited. Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan developed the third instalment. The project in its final stage was designed by Adani renewable energy park. The capacity of the project was 500 MW. The nearest urban habitation is 50 kilometres from the solar power plant. It is situated in Phalodi. This project is a part of a 1,00,000 megawatt solar energy grand plan. As per the main developer BK Dosi, this region receives good radiation the whole year. 10 million solar panels have a generation capacity of 2245 megawatt. The solar panels are cleaned by robots and are monitored by humans. Coal has a 70% share in India's electricity generation which is a matter of environmental concern.

The auction for this park was surprisingly lower than NTPC with a per-unit price as low as INR 2.62. NTPC is as high as INR 3.20 per unit.

India and Solar Energy:

Currently, there are over 34 massive solar projects at various stages in the country. 20,000-megawatt capacity has been approved in 21 states. 2032 renewable energy would have a share of 40% a major portion will be covered by solar energy.

