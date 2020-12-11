India’s National Solar Mission was launched in 2010 with the target of just 20GW by the end of 2020. But since there has been heavy activity in this sector since then, the Indian Government now aims to extend the utilization of solar energy upto 100 GW by 2022.

India ranks third in Asia and fourth in the world in terms of solar power production. Currently, the country is only using 38% of its total capacity of renewable energy. Also, the world’s largest solar park would be constructed in Rajasthan.

Some of the country’s biggest solar power plants are located in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

List of Solar Power Plants in India

Listed below are the Solar Power Plants on the basis of the power generated by them. The biggest solar power plant in India at present in term of power generation is Badhla Solar Park. Go through the list below.

Bhadla Solar Park, Rajasthan

Location: Jodhpur district of Rajasthan

Power Generation: 2055 MW

Area of Park: 14000 acres

It is the world's biggest solar park in terms of power generation and second largest in terms of area. The average temperatures in Bhadla range between 46 and 48 degrees centigrades. The geography is quite against the solar plant as hot winds and sand storms cover the place frequently. Bhadla is a sandy, dry and arid region spread in about 45 square kilometres. The average money spent in the plant is around 10,000 crore.

This Solar plant is under development by multiple stakeholders. Development Company Limited (a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited), Saurya Urja Company (joint venture company of the government of Rajasthan and IL&FS Energy Development Company), and Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan are responsible for its construction and maintenance.

Pavagada Solar Park

Location: Palavalli, Karnataka

Power Generation: 2000MW

Area of Park: 13000 acres

This solar park is located in Karnataka which is estimated to be hosting many solar plants due to its highly supportive geography. It has become operational since last year and is the second biggest solar power parks in the world in terms of energy. Shakti Sthala Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka is one of the world’s biggest solar parks in the country.

This solar park is developed by the Karnataka Solar Park Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL) which is a joint venture between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Karnataka Renewable Energy (KREDL), with help from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, Andhra Pradesh

Location: Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Power Generation: 1000 MW

Area of Park: 5932 acres

Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park is spread over 5,932.32 acres of area in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and is one of the world’s largest solar park at the time. This plant was set up within two years by Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation jointly with Solar Energy Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation and New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation using INR 7,143 crore.

A 1,500MW solar park is also set to become operational in the nearby district of Kadapa, which is accompanied by two more large-scale solar power plants. It would be helpful in raising the state’s solar energy capacity by an additional 2,750MW.

NP Kunta Ultra Mega Solar Park

Location: Anathapuram, Andhra Pradesh

Power Generation: 1500 MW

Area of Park: 7924 acres

This solar park is also known as Ananthapuram Ultra Mega Solar Park is spread over a total area of 7,924.76 acres in Nambulapulakunta Mandal in the Ananthapur district of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Commissioned in May 2016, this park is owned by Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Private Limited, APSPCL.

This park is divided into two parts Anathapuram 1 and Anathpuram 2. The former would be generating 1500 MW while the latter would be responsible for 500 MW power generation.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

Location: Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

Power Generation: 750 MW

Area of Park: 1590 acres

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), is the agency responsible for the implementation of the project. It is a joint venture between the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikash Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

This is India’s first and only solar project till date that has been funded from the Clean Technology Fund, CTF. It is also India’s only solar power plant to have obtained a concessional loan from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. With an investment of Rs. 2,800 crore, the commissioning of this plant reportedly saved Delhi Metro Rs 1,400 crore over its project life.

The solar parks listed above were the most important five solar parks of India on the basis of their power generation capacity. Listed below are the parks that are already commissioned or would be commissioned in the coming years.

Other Solar Plants in India

Listed below are the Solar Power Plants in India along with the location, capacity and developer details

State Solar Park Capacity (MW) Solar Power Parks Developer (SPPD) Andhra Pradesh Ananthapuramu-I Solar Park 1500 AP Solar Power Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (APSPCL), JVC of SECI, APGENCO and NREDCAP Kurnool Solar Park 1000 Kadapa Solar Park 1000 Ananthapuramu-II Solar Park 500 Hybrid Solar Wind Park 160 Arunachal Pradesh Lohit Solar Park 20 Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) Gujarat Radhnesada Solar Park 700 Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) Harsad Solar Park 350 Dholera Solar Park Ph-I 1000 Dholera Solar Park Ph-II 4000 Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Himachal Pradesh Kaza Solar Park 1000 JVC of SJVN & Govt of HP Jharkhand Floating Solar Park 150 Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Karnataka Pavagada Solar Park 2000 Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (KSPDCL), JVC of KREDL & SECI Kerala Kasargod Solar Park 105 Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited (RPCKL), JVC of SECI Madhya Pradesh Rewa Solar Park 750 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Mandsaur Solar Park 250 Neemuch 500 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Agar 550 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Shajapur 450 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Omkareswar Floating Solar Park 600 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Chhattarpur Solar Park 950 Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), JVC of MPNRED & SECI Barethi Solar Park 550 NTPC Maharashtra Sai Guru Solar Park (Pragat) 500 M/s Sai Guru Mega Solar Park Pvt. Ltd. (formerly M/s Pragat Akshay Urja Ltd.) Patoda Solar Park (Paramount) 150 M/s Paramount Solar Power Pvt. Ltd. (formerly M/s K. P. Power Pvt. Ltd.) Dondaicha Solar Park 250 Maharashtra State Electricity Generating Company Ltd. (MAHAGENCO) Manipur Bukpi Solar Park 20 Manipur Tribal Development Corpn. Ltd. (MTDCL) Meghalaya Solar park in Meghalaya 20 Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd (MePGCL) Mizoram Vankal Solar Park 20 Power & Electricity Department Odisha Solar Park by NHPC 40 NHPC Limited Solar Park by NHPC 100 NHPC Limited Rajasthan Bhadla-II Solar Park 680 Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Ltd. (RSDCL) Bhadla-III Solar Park 1000 M/s Surya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd (SUCRL) JVC of State Govt Bhadla-IV Solar Park 500 M/s Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited (AREPRL) JVC of State Govt Phalodi-Pokaran Solar Park 750 M/s Essel Surya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited (ESUCRL) JVC of State Govt Fatehgarh Phase-1B Solar Park 421 M/s Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited (AREPRL) JVC of State Govt Nokh Solar Park 925 Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Ltd. (RSDCL) Uttar Pradesh Solar Park in UP 440 Lucknow Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd. (LSPDCL) JVC of UPNEDA & SECI Jalaun Solar Park 1200 BSUL

The solar power plants listed above are responsible for more than 25000 MW power generation across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be inaugurating the world’s largest renewable solar and wind energy park in Gujarat’s Kutch and another desalination plant, on December 15, 2020.

PM Modi participated in the 15th G20 Summit convened by Saudi Arabia in a virtual format. In his address, the Prime Minister stressed that India would meet its goal of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity target well before the target 2022 and that India is now more focused on reaching its next target of 450 GW capacity by 2030.