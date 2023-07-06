Telangana Govt To Establish 8 New Medical Colleges; Offers 900 MBBS seats Exclusively To State Students

Telangana New Medical Colleges: According to an official press release, the Telangana government has issued directives for the establishment of eight new government medical colleges in the state. With this decision, Telangana will become the sole state in the country to have a government medical college in each district.

In the upcoming academic year, medical colleges will be established in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongiri, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. These colleges will offer 100 MBBS seats each.

Telangana Government to offer 4,590 MBBS seats across 33 districts

The recent establishment of new government medical colleges has led to a substantial increase in the number of MBBS seats available within the state's government institutions. When the state was formed in 2014, there were only 850 seats in government colleges.

Over the past eight years, the total number of MBBS seats has risen to 3,790. The addition of eight newly-sanctioned medical colleges will contribute an additional 800 seats, resulting in a total of 4,590 seats across all 33 districts of the state's government medical colleges, as stated in the press release.

Exclusive Reservation for Telangana Students: 900 MBBS Seats Allocated in State

In a recent development, the Telangana government has implemented significant changes to the reservation policy for MBBS admissions in government medical colleges within the state. State Health Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru announced that out of the total 2,118 MBBS seats available in government medical colleges across India for the academic year 2023-24, a remarkable 900 seats have been allocated exclusively to Telangana.

In accordance with the amendment made by the Telangana state government to the Telangana State Medical Colleges Admission Rules, all seats in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, will now be reserved entirely for Telangana students.

Previously, 85% of the seats were reserved for local students, while the remaining 15% were open for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students to compete. However, the revised rule now provides greater opportunities for Telangana students.

