AEEE 2024 Application Form Likely to Release in Nov 1st Week; Check Details Here

AEEE 2024: Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2024 application forms will be released in the first week of next month. Interested candidates will be able to apply for BTech admissions from November first week. It is advised to keep a vigil on the official website: amrita.edu for the latest updates.

Currently, Amrita’s official website states the forms will be available from October 2023. However, the application forms have yet not been released. The forms will be out anytime soon on the official website, amrita.edu/admissions/btech/.

AEEE 2024: Amrita University Announces BTech Admission Process for 10+2 Diploma Holders

Candidates with a 10+2 diploma who want to enroll in BTech programmes must take the computer-based Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE). The Amrita University campuses in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore all offer admission to BTech programs for those who pass the AEEE exam.

Candidates must take part in the Amrita BTech Centralized Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) counseling process once they receive their AEEE results, which determines their eligibility. Those who meet the requirements of the AEEE can take part in the seat allocation and programme selection processes through CSAP, leading to their admission to the campus and course of their choice.

AEEE 2024: JEE Main 2024 Candidates Can Also Apply

Candidates with JEE Main 2024 marks may also apply for Amrita Btech admissions in 2024. 30% of the seats are filled using JEE Main ranks, and the remaining 30% are filled using AEEE scores.

