AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 2 From Feb 2, Check Schedule Here

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 1: The Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is going to start the registration process for Round 2 of AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy courses under Govt./ Govt aided, Deemed & CU/Ni colleges. As per the schedule, the registration process will commence from February 2, 2023, onwards.

Once the link is activated, candidates must register themselves for the 2nd Round of AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022. The last date to register for AIAPGET 2022 Counselling is February 6, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will start the choice-filling and locking process.

The tweet of Ministry of Ayush reads, "Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee, MoA has announced the registration for Round-2 of PG Counseling for Admission in All India Quota Seats of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy courses under Govt./ Govt aided, Deemed & CU/Ni colleges."

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates

Event Date Registration for counselling round 2 February 2 to 6, 2023 ( till 3 pm) Deadline for registration fee payment February 6, 2023 (till 6 pm) Choice filling February 3 to 6, 2023 (till 11: 55 pm) Choice locking February 6, 2023 (3 pm to 11: 55 pm) Processing of seat allotment February 7 to 8, 2023 Result of Seat allotment February 9, 2023, Reporting to the allotted colleges February 10 to 17, 2023

What After AIAPGET PG Counselling Round 2?

After the end of AIAPGET PG counselling for Round 2, the authorities will open the registration window for Mop Up Round from February 23 to 27, 2023. The Mop Up Round seat allotment result will be declared on March 2, 2023. However, candidates can report to the allotted colleges till March 10, 2023.

