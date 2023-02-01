AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card to be Released Today at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

AIBE 17 2023: The Bar Council of India will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 and will release the admit card for the same by 5 pm today February 1, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the national-level law entrance exam can check and download their admit card from the official website.

Moreover, this will be the tentative release of the admit card for the AIBE XII exam 2023. As per the notification issued by the main webpage, the BCI AIBE XVII 2023 exam AIBE 2023 will be conducted on February 5, 2023, by the organizing examination committee.

AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card Download - Click Here

How to Download AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card

Aspirants who have applied for the law entrance exam 2023 will now be able to download their admit cards once they are released by the Bar Council of India. As per the reports, the admit card will be available by 5 pm today on the website. Here are a few easy steps to download the same.

Step 1 - Go through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Select the tab designated for AIBE XV 2022 admit card available on the portal

Step 3 - Enter the AIBE 2023 registration number and date of birth on the screen

Step 4 - Submit the credentials and then download the AIBE 2023 admit card

AIBE 17 Exam Details

The AIBE 2023 entrance exam will be organized as a national-level exam to award the candidates with certificates of practice (COP) which will further allow them to practice in a court of law across India.

From the present year 2023, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will permit all law aspirants to use Bare Acts without notes in the AIBE 17 2023 exam. The registration portal will be opened to carefully check and download admit cards in a tentative mode for the entrance exam. The admit card will contain information like the candidate’s name, exam date & timing, allotted exam centre, etc.

An official statement on the BCI website stated that the Bare Acts without notes are allowed now. In case of unavailability of Bare Acts without notes, Bare Acts with the least short notes will be allowed subject to the discretion of the Examiner/Invigilator, as informed by the exam council.

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Registration Window Opens at tancet.annauniv.edu, Get Registration and Application Details Here