AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023 Opens; Check Editable, Uneditable Fields

AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has opened the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). Applicants can make necessary corrections in limited fields before the last date. The authorities will close the registration window for AIBE XVIII today.
According to the AIBE XVIII schedule, applicants can make modifications to the application form until November 19, 2023. However, only a few details can be edited. AIBE 18 Exam 2023 is now scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023.
AIBE XVIII Exam Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply
|
November 16, 2023
|
Deadline for fee payment
|
November 17, 2023
|
AIBE 18 application correction window 2023 close date
|
November 17, 2023
|
Release of AIBE XVIII admit card
|
December 1 to 5, 2023
|
AIBE 18 exam date 2023
|
December 10, 2023
|
AIBE XVIII result date
|
To be announced
AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: List of Editable Fields
Check out the list of editable details below:
- Candidate’s Name
- Date of Birth
- Enrollment Number
- Exam City
- Test Venue Preferences
AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: Uneditable Details
Check out the details that cannot be modified below:
- Email address
- Mobile number
- Present address
- Permanent address
- Uploaded documents
- Emergency Contact Details
How to Make Corrections in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Log in with the registered email and password
Step 3: The AIBE XVIII application form will appear on the screen
Step 4: Make the necessary changes
Step 5: Review once and then submit
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
