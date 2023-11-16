AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023 Opens; Check Editable, Uneditable Fields

AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has opened the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). Applicants can make necessary corrections in limited fields before the last date. The authorities will close the registration window for AIBE XVIII today.

According to the AIBE XVIII schedule, applicants can make modifications to the application form until November 19, 2023. However, only a few details can be edited. AIBE 18 Exam 2023 is now scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023.

AIBE XVIII Exam Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Last date to apply November 16, 2023 Deadline for fee payment November 17, 2023 AIBE 18 application correction window 2023 close date November 17, 2023 Release of AIBE XVIII admit card December 1 to 5, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date 2023 December 10, 2023 AIBE XVIII result date To be announced

AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: List of Editable Fields

Check out the list of editable details below:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Enrollment Number

Exam City

Test Venue Preferences

AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023: Uneditable Details

Check out the details that cannot be modified below:

Email address

Mobile number

Present address

Permanent address

Uploaded documents

Emergency Contact Details

How to Make Corrections in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Log in with the registered email and password

Step 3: The AIBE XVIII application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Make the necessary changes

Step 5: Review once and then submit

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

