AIBE 18 Applications Close Today, Fee Payment Until Nov 17

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: The Bar Council of India will close the AIBE 18 application process today, November 16, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the AIBE 18 exam registration process can visit the official website and apply. Students must however note that the last date for students to complete their application fee payment is November 17, 2023.

Following the registration process, the Bard Council of India will open the AIBE XVIII 2023 application correction window. Students who have applied for the entrance exam can make changes to the details entered until November 19, 2023. Students are advised to make the necessary changes to their application within the time provided.

AIBE XVIII 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - barcouncilofindia.org. Candidates can also complete the AIBE XVIII 2023 registration and application process through the direct link given below.

AIBE 18 Registration - Click Here

AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration Link

The AIBE 18 registration link is available on the official website. Students eligible to apply for the AIBE XVIII 2023 exams can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the AIBE XVIII 2023 website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the website

Step 3: Enter the information required

Step 4: Fill out the AIBE XVIII applications

Step 5: Submit the application fee

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023

The AIBE 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. Candidates who complete the registration and application process will be eligible to download the admit card for the exams. The AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card will be available for download from December 1 to 5, 2023. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details.

Also Read: Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Last Date, Choice Locking Link From 2 PM Onwards