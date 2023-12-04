AIBE Admit Card 2023 Out for Rajkot, Ahmedabad Candidates; Get Direct Link Here

AIBE Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India has issued the All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVIII admit card for candidates belonging to Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login credentials.
For all other candidates, BCI already released the hall ticket on December 3, 2023. Candidates must carry the AIBE 18 admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. They can get the direct link to access the hall ticket here.
AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the admission ticket is given below:
|
AIBE Admit Card 2023
How to Download AIBE Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: The AIBE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the hall ticket
Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference
Details Mentioned on AIBE Admit Card 2023
Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Exam centre venue
- Exam date and timings
- Reporting time
- Important Instructions
Whom to Contact in Case of Discrepancies in AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023?
Candidates must contact the exam authorities regarding any mistake in the hall ticket:
|aibe.bci@gmail.com
|Mobile number
|+91-9804580458
|Landline
|011-49225022
011-49225023
