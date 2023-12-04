AIBE Admit Card 2023 Out for Rajkot, Ahmedabad Candidates; Get Direct Link Here

AIBE Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India has issued the All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVIII admit card for candidates belonging to Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login credentials.

For all other candidates, BCI already released the hall ticket on December 3, 2023. Candidates must carry the AIBE 18 admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. They can get the direct link to access the hall ticket here.

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the admission ticket is given below:

AIBE Admit Card 2023 CLICK HERE

How to Download AIBE Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The AIBE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

Details Mentioned on AIBE Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Exam centre venue

Exam date and timings

Reporting time

Important Instructions

Whom to Contact in Case of Discrepancies in AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must contact the exam authorities regarding any mistake in the hall ticket:

Email aibe.bci@gmail.com Mobile number +91-9804580458 Landline 011-49225022

011-49225023

Also Read: SNAP 2023 Admit Card Released; Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org