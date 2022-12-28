AICTE Accepts IIT Bombay’s UDAAN Project For Technical Book Translation

IITB UDAAN Project: As per the latest reports, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has acknowledged the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) project UDAAN for the technical book writing scheme. The UDAAN Project is led by Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan from IIT Bombay, to provide their novel end-to-end Machine Translation Framework including extensive use of lexical resources and a post-editing platform.

As per the official notice, the UDAAN Team helped immensely to accelerate the process of translation of Technical Books. The strong foundation of their Data-efficient machine learning approaches organized at http://decile.org synchronize and supported this platform.

UDAAN Project To Facilitate Fast Modifications

The work of the UDAAN project is based on continuous research work resulting in faster turn-around time for correcting errors and fine-tuning the translation models in a low-resource setting. Apart from this, UDAAN continues to be updated with time, shedding away obsolete/ outdated qualities and providing quicker translation.

As the notice states further, IIT Bombay is sincerely trying to continuously upgrade and upkeep the UDAAN platform based on valuable inputs from AICTE, Coordinators & translators/reviewers for translation work of technical books into different Indian regional languages.

AICTE Allocates Huge Budget For Book Translation

AICTE has allotted a budget of Rs 18.6 crores to develop the 2nd year course material in English and its translation into 12 Indian languages. In September 2021, the AICTE informed that a total of 226 authors reviewed and translated 218 engineering books for 1st-year students of undergraduate (UG) and diploma programmes

UGC Introduces Engineering Book Discussion Calendar

Previously, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar introduced the Engineering Book Discussion calendar in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision to make technical education accessible in Indian languages. The first series of discussions started on November 29 and will continue till January 31, 2023.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Jagdesh Kumar states, “NEP 2022 has guided us that learning has to happen in students’ own languages. If you see the list of top 10 countries which have obtained the largest number of Nobel Prizes, you will see that in each country, kids study from a young age to Ph.D. in their own mother tongues."

