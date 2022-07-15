AIIMS Delhi Remains At Top Position in NIRF Rankings 2022, Check Top 10 Medical College List here

NIRF Rankings 2022 Medical List Out: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains undefeated and remains top in the list of medical colleges ranked by NIRF. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2022 for 11 key categories, naming the top academic institutions in Engineering, MBA, Medical, Pharmacy and other key domains. AIIMS not only topped in the medical category but also has secured rank 9 in the overall category implying it's the ninth best college in India, regardless of streams.

In terms of MBBS colleges, AIIMS Delhi holds the top position followed by PGIMER and Christian Medical College with 2nd and 3rd positions on the NIRF Rankings 2022. Candidates can check below the list of top medical colleges in 2022.

NIRF Rankings 2022 Medical: Top 10 MBBS Colleges in India

Last year too, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, secured the first position with an overall score of 92.07, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education, Chandigarh, and Research and Christian Medical College, Vellore with a score of 82.62 and 75.33. Check below the updated list as per NIRF Rankings 2022 below -

Ranks Name of the Top Medical Colleges 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and research 3 Christian Medical College 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 5 Banaras Hindu University 6 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram 10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

The detailed list of educational institutions in different categories is now available at nirfindia.org. The rankings are released annually to recognize top universities, colleges and educational institutions across the country. As many as 7,254 institutes have participated for the NIRF ranking 2022 this year. According to the NIRF India website, the broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website - are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.