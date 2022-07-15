NIRF Rankings 2022 MBA List Out: IIM Ahmedabad Tops Again, Check Top 10 B-Schools Here

NIRF Rankings 2022 MBA List Out: As per the recent updates, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the NIRF Rankings 2022. The rankings have been released under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, research etc. Talking about MBA colleges, IIM Ahmedabad has once again become the top B-School of India, marking another year of this feat. While there are no major changes in NIRF Management rankings this year as compared to 2021, some minor changes can be seen in terms of top MBA colleges shifting ranks. This time, IIT Delhi has secured the third place, jumping up by two ranks from the previous Rank 5. Check top 10 B-Schools of India here.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 10 MBA Colleges in India

For years, the oldest IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta have jostled for the top three spots on the NIRF. The IIM Bangalore is the only Indian institute to have featured in the top 50 of this year’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA Rankings. This year, IIT Madras, on the 10th spot has moved up from 14th rank this year. The IITs have been performing consistently well in the NIRF for management education, often beating the old and new IIMs. Check out the complete list of Best MBA Colleges in India.

Name of the Institute NIRF Rankings 2022 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi 4 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode 5 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow 6 ndian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore 7 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras 10

NIRF Rankings 2022 Parameters

The NIRF ranking of the educational institutes is set on parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings have been released for a total of 11 categories overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental, law, and research institutions.

