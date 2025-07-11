AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Status Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for INI CET 2025 counselling. On aiimsexams.ac.in, students aiming to enroll in MD, MS, 6-year DM/MCh, or MDS programs can check their current status. Admissions are determined on the July 2025 INI CET results. Candidates must report to colleges with their documents and a demand draft for ₹3 lakh by July 16, 2025, after accepting seats online.

Jul 11, 2025
AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the seat allotment result for the second round of INI CET 2025 counselling. On the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, students who applied for MD, MS, 6-year DM/MCh, or MDS courses can now check their allotment status.

The grades earned in the computer-based INI CET exam, which was administered for the July 2025 session, determine which seats are assigned. Admission to prestigious medical schools, like JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Trivandrum, and AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS campuses, is determined by these results.For students in the general, EWS, sponsored, deputed, foreign national, or OCI categories to be eligible, their scores must be at least in the 50th percentile. 

AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: Official Website

Candidates can check the official websites given below to download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2025:

How To Download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result 2025?

Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result by following the given steps below:

  • Go to the official AIIMS website: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • Find the link to the results by searching for and selecting "Result of 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation."

  • Get the result in PDF format: A PDF file containing the seat allocation result will open.

  • Launch the PDF document: Open the PDF that has been downloaded to your device.

  • Find Your Roll Number: To find your roll number, press the Ctrl+F search button.

  • Check your assigned subject, institute, and other details to confirm your allocation details.

INI CET 2025: Fees, seat allotment status

According to the schedule, candidates who are assigned seats in the second round must accept those seats online between July 11 at 11 a.m. and July 16 at 5 p.m. In order to finish the admissions procedure, candidates need to report to the designated college at this time and turn in their documents for verification. Candidates must deposit a demand draft of Rs 3 lakh in the name of the "AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT" payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, together with the self-attested copies of all certificates.

Category

Last rank allotted in INI CET round 2

MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)

UR

7334

EWS

29905

OBC

17949

SC

26879

ST

42564

PWBD

UR – 47791

OBC – 41024

ST – 45862

MDS

UR

36

EWS

149

OBC

41

SC

304

ST

682

AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: What to do next?

Applicants who are selected for round two must confirm their reservation online between July 11 at 11 a.m. and July 16, 2025, at 5 p.m. Together with submitting all necessary paperwork, they must report to the designated college.

Candidates must also produce self-attested copies of their certificates and a demand note of ₹3 lakh made payable to the "AIIMS Main Grant Account" at SBI, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, in order to finish the admissions procedure.

