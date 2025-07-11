AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Status Here

News

AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for INI CET 2025 counselling. On aiimsexams.ac.in, students aiming to enroll in MD, MS, 6-year DM/MCh, or MDS programs can check their current status. Admissions are determined on the July 2025 INI CET results. Candidates must report to colleges with their documents and a demand draft for ₹3 lakh by July 16, 2025, after accepting seats online.

The grades earned in the computer-based INI CET exam, which was administered for the July 2025 session, determine which seats are assigned. Admission to prestigious medical schools, like JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Trivandrum, and AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS campuses, is determined by these results.For students in the general, EWS, sponsored, deputed, foreign national, or OCI categories to be eligible, their scores must be at least in the 50th percentile.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: Official Website Candidates can check the official websites given below to download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: aiimsexams.ac.in How To Download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result 2025? Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 counselling Result by following the given steps below: Go to the official AIIMS website: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Find the link to the results by searching for and selecting "Result of 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation."

Get the result in PDF format: A PDF file containing the seat allocation result will open.

Launch the PDF document: Open the PDF that has been downloaded to your device.

Find Your Roll Number: To find your roll number, press the Ctrl+F search button.

Check your assigned subject, institute, and other details to confirm your allocation details.

INI CET 2025: Fees, seat allotment status According to the schedule, candidates who are assigned seats in the second round must accept those seats online between July 11 at 11 a.m. and July 16 at 5 p.m. In order to finish the admissions procedure, candidates need to report to the designated college at this time and turn in their documents for verification. Candidates must deposit a demand draft of Rs 3 lakh in the name of the "AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT" payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, together with the self-attested copies of all certificates. Category Last rank allotted in INI CET round 2 MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years) UR 7334 EWS 29905 OBC 17949 SC 26879 ST 42564 PWBD UR – 47791 OBC – 41024 ST – 45862 MDS UR 36 EWS 149 OBC 41 SC 304 ST 682