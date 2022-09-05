AIIMS INICET 2023 Applications Commence Today, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET 2023 Applications: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin the online application process for the INICET 2023 January Session Examinations. Students eligible to apply for the PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] offered in the AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum and other AIIMS (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri etc.) colleges for the January 2023 Session can visit the official website today to start the registration and application process.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the AIIMS INICET 2023 Application process is September 26, 2022. The January 2023 INICET Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 13, 2022. Candidates eligible to apply for INICET 2023 Examinations through the link provided on the official website or through the direct link which will be available here.

AIIMS INICET 2023 Revised schedule

AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration and Application Process

AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. To complete the registrations for the entrance exam students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link provided. Candidates can also check the steps provided here to complete the INICET 2023 Applications.

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS INICET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the INICET January 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the INICET 2023 registration link

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the INCET 2023 application fee through the limk available

Step 6: Download the INICET 2023 applications for further reference and submit the application form

INICET 2023 Application Details

When submitting the INICET 2023 Application form students must make sure that they enter all the required details in the application form. Submitting the application fee is mandatory in order for the applicatios to be considered

