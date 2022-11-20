AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result OUT, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

INICET 2023 Results: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INICET 2023 Results on the official website. Students who have appeared for the INICET 2023 exams can visit the website to check the results. Students who have qualified the exams will be granted admission to the January 2023 session in Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum

The INICET 20022 exam results have been released as a PDF document. The results include the roll number-wise list of the candidates who have qualified the INICET 2023 exams which were conducted on November 13, 2022. Candidates who qualify the INICET 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the Postgraduate programmes - MD, MS, DM, (6 yrs), MCh (6yrs) and MDS.

The INICET 2023 Exam results are available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also check the INICET 2023 exam results through the direct link available here.

INICET 2023 Exam Results - Click Here

How to check the INICET 2023 Results

The INICET 2023 results have been announced as a PDF document. Candidates can check the results and complete further admission procedures.

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS Results official website

Step 2: Click on the INICET 2023 Result link

Step 3: Click on the PDF link provided

Step 4: Download the INICET 2023 Result PDF for further details

According to the details provided in the official notification, the counselling schedule and seat allotment details will be provided on the official website soon. The seat allocation will be conducted based on the ranks secured by the students in the results and the choices entered in the choice-filling procedure.

A total of 2 rounds will be conducted for the counselling. Additional rounds will also be conducted before the commencement of the open round based on necessity.

