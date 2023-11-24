AILET 2024 Admit Card Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

AILET 2024 Admit Card: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will issue the AILET 2024 admit card today, November 24, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 exam can visit the official website today to download the admit card.

Earlier, the AILET 2024 admit card was scheduled to be released on November 21, 2023. The dates were then postponed today. As per the official notification, the link for students to download the admit card will be available from 6 pm onwards.

To download the AILET 2024 admit card candidates can visit the official website and log in using their mobile number and password. The AILET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates can visit the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to download the admit card

Steps to Download AILET 2024 Admit Card

The AILET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website today, November 24, 2023. Students appearing for the law entrance exam can follow the steps given here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2024

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2024 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: The AILET 2024 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AILET hall ticket for further reference

Details Mentioned on AILET Admit Card 2024

The admit card for AILET exams will be available on the official website. When downloading the admit card candidates must make sure that they cross-check the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Candidate photo and signature image

Instructions for students

