AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 Closes Soon; Apply at aktu.ac.in

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, has released a letter informing all the affiliated institutions about the pre-registration process for vacant and management quota seats for the academic session 2023-24. The pre-registration is being done in online mode at aktu.ac.in.

AKTU ERP Pre-registration is compulsory for candidates willing to take admission to AKTU-affiliated colleges on the basis of management quota or vacant seats. The last date to apply is October 12, 2023. They can visit the official website: aktu.ac.in for the same, failing which, they will not be considered for the nomination process.

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 Click Here

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023: Check Application Fee

Those willing to take admission must pay the required fee. They can check out the category-wise fee below:

General and OBC Category (UP and other states)- Rs. 1000

SC and ST Category (UP)- Rs. 500

Male candidates of General, OBC from UP and other states & SC/ST candidates from UP, and female candidates (all categories) who have not taken UPTAC- 2023/JEE (Main)-2023/NATA-2023/NTA-2023 but are willing to take admission must pay Rs. 2300 and Rs. 1150, respectively.

How to Apply for AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration by filling out basic details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee as per category

Step 6: Submit the AKTU ERP Registration 2023 form

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

