AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in, allotment list on Sept 18

AKTU UPTAC 2023 Counselling: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin the choice-filling process of round 1 AKTU UPTAC counselling from September 15, 2023 onwards. Candidates can fill in the choices online at uptac.admissions.nic.in till September 17, 2023. Based on the filled choices, UPTAC seat allotment result for B.Tech and B.Arch will be announced on September 18, 2023.

The payment of seat confirmation can be done from September 18 to 20. The candidates who have qualified for relevant entrance exams including JEE Main/ CUET UG/NATA etc. will be eligible to participate in UPTAC 2023 counselling.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check round 1 UPTAC counselling dates provided in the table:

Events Start Date Online Choice Filling and Locking September 15 to 17, 2023 UPTAC Seat Allotment September 18, 2023 Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) September 18 to 20, 2023 Payment of confirmation of seats September 18 to 20, 2023

How to fill AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Choices?

Candidates have to fill in their choices online till the specified time. They can go through the steps to know how enter options for AKTU UPTAC round 1 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details: registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the choices and click on submit

Step 5: Once done, download the confirmation page

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future references

Documents Required for UPTAC Counselling 2023

While going for verification, candidates must carry the below mentioned list of documents:

UPTAC Counselling Registration Confirmation Page

Class 10th and 12th mark sheet and passing certificate

Recent passport-sized photographs

Category Certificate (if applicable) for reserved category candidates (OBC/SC/ST)

Domicile Certificate

Character Certificate

Transfer Certificate or Migration Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Income Certificate (if applicable) for candidates seeking fee concessions

