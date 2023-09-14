  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in, allotment list on Sept 18

AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in, allotment list on Sept 18

UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU will start the AKTU round 1 choice filling window from tomorrow: September 15, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains, NATA can fill in the choices online at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 17:17 IST
AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 counselling
AKTU UPTAC 2023 Round 1 counselling

AKTU UPTAC 2023 Counselling: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin the choice-filling process of round 1 AKTU UPTAC counselling from September 15, 2023 onwards. Candidates can fill in the choices online at uptac.admissions.nic.in till September 17, 2023. Based on the filled choices, UPTAC seat allotment result for B.Tech and B.Arch will be announced on September 18, 2023. 

The payment of seat confirmation can be done from September 18 to 20. The candidates who have qualified for relevant entrance exams including JEE Main/ CUET UG/NATA etc. will be eligible to participate in UPTAC 2023 counselling.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1 

Candidates can check round 1 UPTAC counselling dates provided in the table: 

Events

Start Date

Online Choice Filling and Locking

September 15 to 17, 2023

UPTAC Seat Allotment

September 18, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)

September 18 to 20, 2023

Payment of confirmation of seats 

September 18 to 20, 2023

How to fill AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Choices? 

Candidates have to fill in their choices online till the specified time. They can go through the steps to know how enter options for AKTU UPTAC round 1 counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details: registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the choices and click on submit

Step 5: Once done, download the confirmation page

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future references 

Documents Required for UPTAC Counselling 2023

While going for verification, candidates must carry the below mentioned list of documents: 

  • UPTAC Counselling Registration Confirmation Page
  • Class 10th and 12th mark sheet and passing certificate
  • Recent passport-sized photographs
  • Category Certificate (if applicable) for reserved category candidates (OBC/SC/ST)
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Character Certificate
  • Transfer Certificate or Migration Certificate
  • Medical Fitness Certificate
  • Income Certificate (if applicable) for candidates seeking fee concessions

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Registrations For Phase 1 Extended, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023