Allahabad University Admission 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Allahabad (UoA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate programmes. Candidates who want to make changes in the Allahabad University UG application form can do so on the official website – aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

The candidates can make corrections in their personal details, photo and signature through the Allahabad University application correction window 2022 till 18th October. Also, candidates who have registered and have not paid the fees will be allowed to pay the fees latest by 18th October 2022.

Allahabad University Admission 2022 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Corrections in Allahabad University Admission 2022 Application Form?

With the availability of the Allahabad University correction window, the candidates will be able to edit some of the details. To make corrections in the Allahabad University UG application form, candidates will have to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Allahabad University -aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login.

3rd Step - Now, enter the credentials - login id and password.

4th Step - The application form will appear on the screen. Make the necessary changes/corrections.

5th Step - Now, submit the form and pay the application fees.

If any candidate fails to pay their fees latest by 18th October, then they will not be considered for counselling and admission procedure. Also, they must ensure that they make all the final changes in the Allahabad University application form. Once the correction window closes, they will not be able to make any changes in it.

Allahabad University Admission 2022

The University of Allahabad (UoA) offers admission to undergraduate programmes in Arts, Commerce, and Science. The candidates can take admissions to BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, and other programmes.

