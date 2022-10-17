JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 6 Released at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has released the seat allotment result for round 6 in online mode. Candidates who could not get any seats in the last five rounds now check the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result at - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check JoSAA counselling round 6 seat allotment result by using their login credentials - JEE Main application number and password.

The candidates have to report to the allotted institute for fee payment, and document upload by 8 pm till today - 17th October 2022. Also, this is the final round of seat allotment for IIT admissions this year and candidates are not allowed to withdraw their seats or exit.

JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

The allotments of seats in JoSAA round 6 have been done based on the candidate’s rank, availability of seats and preferences entered by them during registration. To check the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result, candidates can go through these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on to - View Seat Allotment Result Round 6 link.

3rd Step - A new login page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Candidates have to login with JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin.

5th Step - The JoSAA counselling seat allotment result for round 6 will appear on the screen.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 6 Result 2022

All the candidates who have allotted seats in JoSAA round 6 will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee. The last date to confirm JoSAA allotted seats is 17th October 2022 (Today). Only the candidates who qualified in JEE Main and Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling, held for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.