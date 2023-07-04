Allahabad University Admission 2023: LLB Entrance Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Allahabad University Result 2023: Allahabad University has announced the results of the LLB entrance examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the LLB entrance exams of Allahabad University can check the results through the link provided on the website.

According to the official notification released, the scorecards are available for download on the official website. Candidates can download theur entrance exam scorecard through the link provided on the official website - allduniv.ac.in.

Candidates qualifying the LLB entrance will be eligible to apply for the admission counselling process. The details regarding the counselling registration and application process will be available on the official website soon.

Allahabad University LLB Entrance Result - Click Here

How to Check Allahabad University Entrance Result

The Allahabad University entrance exam results for the LLB programme is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the entrance results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University

Step 2: Click on the LLB Result link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: The LLB entrance results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Allahabad University LLB entrance result for further reference

Allahabad University Admission Counselling 2023

Those who have cleared the Allahabad University LLB entrance exams will be eligible to apply for the 2023 counselling and document verification process. The complete schedule for Allahabad University counselling will be available on the official website soon.

Eligible candidates who qualify the entrance exam can apply for the counselling process through the link online. Students are first required to register for the counselling process through the online link following which they can fill out the applications, submit the choices and upload the documents required for the verification process. Further details regarding the Allahabad University counselling will be available soon.

