Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Counselling for BA Programme Begin, Check Details at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Allahabad University will begin the Counselling and Admission process for the Undergraduate courses today. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 entrance examinations and are eligible for admissions based on the cutoff can participate in the counselling procedure for undergraduate admissions. According to the notification released on the official website, Online Counselling and admission for the Undergraduate course (BA) of the University of Allahabad will start on November 11, 2022.

Official Notification - Click Here

Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2022 pic.twitter.com/B3d1qPxlxQ — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 9, 2022

Allahabad University Admission Registrations - Click Here

To register for the Allahabad University UG Counselling procedure candidates are required to visit the official website - ecounselling.in to complete the registration process. Candidates will be able to upload all relevant documents for the counselling procedure until November 12, 2022.

The verification of documents will begin on November 12, 2022, and eligible candidates can submit the fee between November 12 and 13, 2022.

The university on November 9, 2022, released the first cutoff list for the BA Programme. According to the cutoff released, students who have secured 734 and above in the CUET UG 2022 exams are eligible for admission to Allahabad University.

Candidates who are allotted seats are required to carry along with them scanned copies and original documents which need to be shown during the verification process. It must be noted that only those candidates whose documents are verified and accepted will be able to complete the admission princess by submitting the admission fee at the university.

