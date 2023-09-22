Allahabad University UG Cutoff Released, Seat Allotment on September 23

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Allahabad University has announced the cutoffs for the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the cutoffs for the B Sc Maths, BFA, BCA, BCom, BSc Bio, and other undergraduate programmes.

Students eligible for admissions based on the cutoffs released can begin the registration and document upload process from today, September 22, 2023. The verification of the documents will be conducted until September 23, 2023, and the seat allotment and fee payment process will be done from September 23 to 25, 2023.

Allahabad University UG cutoffs are available on the official counselling portal of the university - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the UG cutoffs and complete the admission procedures through the link given here.

Allahabad University UG Admission Schedule - Click Here

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Cutoff Marks

Particulars Cutoff B.Sc (Maths) WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [537522, 500992, 500951, 550731, 545078,517498, 513189,550743, 544954, 537962, 543282] is Open. BA (FASHION DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY) UR Cut-off 68.92 and above, OBC Cut-off 68.91 and above, SC Cut-off 68.8 and above, EWS Cut-off 65 and above BCA UR Cut-off 425 and above, OBC Cut-off 340 and above, SC Cut-off 150 and above, All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 348 and above, All WU[EW & TW] Candidates B.COM UR Cut-off 365 and above, OBC Cut-off 288 and above, SC Cut-off 179 and above, All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 308 and above, WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [509239, 508191, 540986, 554825, 517849, 556259, 528027, 508598, 526741, 506454, 535432, 515660, 505773, 505707, 521245, 543051, 514327] is Open. B.Sc (Bio) UR Cut-off 496 and above, OBC Cut-off 431 and above, EWS Cut-off 419.95 and above, WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [505365, 554678, 502019, 516608, 504376, 501903, 527913] is Open. 5YR integrated (bba&mba) UR Cut-off 414 and above, OBC Cut-off 338 and above, SC Cut-off 294 and above, ST Cut-off 26 and above, EWS Cut-off 401 and above BVOC (food processing technology) UR Cut-off 298.85 and above, OBC Cut-off 236.97 and above, All SC Candidates, All ST Candidates, All EWS Candidates, All WU[EW & TW] Candidates BVOC (media production) UR Cut-off 100 and above All OBC Candidates, All ST Candidates 5yr BSC &MSC (family & community science) UR Cut-off 453.98 and above, OBC Cut-off 349.33 and above, SC Cut-off 232.78 and above, ST Cut-off 279.98 and above, EWS Cut-off 372.85 and above 5yr (environmental studies & disaster management) UR Cut-off 325.33 and above

