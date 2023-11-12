AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Special Round Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until November 14

AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Allotment: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP EAPCET 2023 special round seat allotment result. Students who have applied for the AP EAPCET 2023 special round seat allotment can visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2023 counselling to check the allotment result.

Students can download the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special allotment round allotment order through the link provided on the official counselling website. Students who have been allotted seats in the special allotment round can visit the official website and download the allotment order to report for admissions. Students allotted seats can complete the admissions by November 14, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special round allotment result is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also download the allotment order and check the special round allotment result through the direct link given here.

AP EAPCET Special Counselling Allotment Order - Click Here

How to Check AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Allotment Result

The AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special round allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps given here to check the special round allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on EAPCET counselling special round allotment link

Step 3: Click on the allotment order link

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 5: Download the allotment order and report for the admissions

Documents Required for Admission

Candidates reporting for admissions to the colleges allotted are required to carry the following documents with them for admissions.

AP EAPCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

Proof of date of birth

Transfer certificate

Study certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate

Category certificate

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate

Income certificate

Local status certificate

