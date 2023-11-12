AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Special Round Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until November 14

AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Allotment: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP EAPCET 2023 special round seat allotment result. Students who have applied for the AP EAPCET 2023 special round seat allotment can visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2023 counselling to check the allotment result.
Students can download the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special allotment round allotment order through the link provided on the official counselling website. Students who have been allotted seats in the special allotment round can visit the official website and download the allotment order to report for admissions. Students allotted seats can complete the admissions by November 14, 2023.
AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special round allotment result is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also download the allotment order and check the special round allotment result through the direct link given here.
AP EAPCET Special Counselling Allotment Order - Click Here
How to Check AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Allotment Result
The AP EAPCET 2023 counselling special round allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps given here to check the special round allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling
Step 2: Click on EAPCET counselling special round allotment link
Step 3: Click on the allotment order link
Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided
Step 5: Download the allotment order and report for the admissions
Documents Required for Admission
Candidates reporting for admissions to the colleges allotted are required to carry the following documents with them for admissions.
- AP EAPCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet
- Proof of date of birth
- Transfer certificate
- Study certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate
- Category certificate
- Andhra Pradesh residence certificate
- Income certificate
- Local status certificate
