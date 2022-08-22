AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Registrations Begin Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Know List of Documents Required Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Begins: Finally, the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Process will kickstart from today. As per the official notification, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Process for MPC Stream will begin with the online registration process starting today - 22nd August 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam and are seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses, will have to register for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling online by visiting the official website. Candidates need to log onto the portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to complete the registration process for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling. Alternatively, a direct link for the same is also provided below, using which candidates can register themselves easily:

Register for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Process

As part of the counselling process, candidates will be required to present a set of documents and proofs before the counselling authorities. The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, which manages the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling process has issued an official notification listing down these documents to avoid any last-minute problems for the candidates. Before the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling begins, candidates are advised to go through the list of documents provided below and keep the same ready with them in advance:

AP EAMCET 2022 Rank Card

AP EAMCET 2022 Admit Card

Class 12 / Intermediate Exam Marks Memo / Marksheet

Study Certificate for Intermediate Class

Date of Birth Proof (SSC Marks Memo / Marksheet)

Residence Proof for Telangana for last 7 years before Intermediate Exam

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for last 10 years

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Transfer Certificate, if applicable

Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC, if applicable

Income Certificate for parents, if applicable

Local Status Certificate, if applicable

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Process Explained

Registration: The first step in the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling would be the registration process. Candidates who have qualified in the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam will be required to register themselves to participate in the counselling process online by visiting the website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. While registering for AP EAMCET 2022 Exam, candidates will also be required to be upload the necessary documents listed above. As part of the registration process, candidates will have to pay the requisite application fee and processing fee as well.

Document Verification: The second step of AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling, the authorities will verify the documents that have been uploaded by the candidates during the registration process. The document verification process will be held from 23rd to 31st August 2022 in online and offline modes, as required.

Exercising Options: In the third step, candidates whose documents have been found to be corrected and verified by the authorities, will be able to exercise options. To complete this, candidates will be required to log onto the counselling portal using their credentials and complete the option entry within the scheduled dates.

Seat Allotment: The seat allotment for AP EAMCET 2022 will be done on the basis of scores secured by the candidates in the entrance exam and the choices or preferences specified by the exam authorities.

Admission Confirmation: After seat allotment, candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute along with seat allotment letter and other documents to complete the admission process.

The AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment is expected to be released on 6th Sept 2022, following which candidates will be required to visit their allotted colleges between 6th and 12th Sept 2022.

