AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates Released; Check Complete Schedule Here

The AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule has been released. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can check out the dates on the official website and register for the counselling process. The last date to register is August 3, 2023.

Updated: Jul 19, 2023 11:08 IST
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling schedule has been released. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can check out the dates on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the official dates, AP EAMCET 2023 counselling registration is slated to begin on July 24, 2023.

Candidates must note that the last date to register and pay the online fee is August 3, 2023. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the seat allotment on August 12, 2023, on the official website. Candidates can check out the complete schedule and steps to register here.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars

Dates

Registration and online payment

July 24 to August 3

Document verification

July 25 to August 4

Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates

August 3 to 8

Change of options for the candidates

August 9

Seat allotment

August 12

Self-Reporting and Reporting at College

August 13 to 14

Commencement of classwork

August 16

How to Register for AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling?

Those who have passed the entrance test can participate in counselling process. They can check out the registration steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP EAMCET counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
  • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • Residence certificate 
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate (if applicable)
  • Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate 
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)

