AP EAMCET Results 2023 Likely on May 14, Check Manabadi Rank Card Timings Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP EAMCET Results 2023: As per the media reports, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results are going to be announced on June 14, 2023. If reports are to be believed, the results will be declared at 10.30 AM. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the scorecard on the official website by entering login credentials. They can check out the step-by-step guide to access AP EAPCET results here.

AP EAMCET Results 2023 will be announced by Minister for Education, Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijaywada. The official data reveals that the MPC stream recorded a total of 2,38,180 registered candidates, with 2,24,724 appearing for the examination, indicating an attendance rate of 94.35 percent. On the other hand, the BiPC stream had a registration count of 1,00,559 candidates, out of which 90,573 appeared for the examination, resulting in an attendance rate of 90.07 percent.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

How to Access Manabadi EAMCET Results 2023?

Candidates who took the exam can check out the scorecard on the official website. They can go through the following steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP EAPCET Results 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

What After Declaration of AP EAMCET 2023 Results?

After the declaration of Manabadi EAMCET results 2023, JNTU Anantapur will publish the counseling schedule for qualified candidates. Participation in the counseling process is mandatory for admission consideration based on AP EAPCET 2023 results. Additionally, JNTU Anantapur will announce the names of AP EAPCET toppers for both the engineering and agriculture/pharmacy streams alongside the result declaration.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

About AP EAPCET 2023

JNTU Anantapur, on behalf of APSCHE, administers the AP EAPCET exam. The engineering stream of the AP EAMCET exam took place from May 15 to May 19, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream was held on May 22 and May 23. The provisional answer key for both streams was released on May 24, allowing candidates to raise objections until 9 am on May 26.

Also Read: TBJEE Result 2023 Today at 3 PM, Download TJEE Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in











